Late registration is being accepted for the Bear Valley Springs Baseball Camp set for July 18 to 21.
Camp size is limited. Campers are to bring a baseball glove, athletic shoes or rubber cleats (no metal cleats), snack and a water bottle or sports drink.
Sign-ups take place at the Whiting Center in Bear Valley.
Late fee registration is taken June 6-13. Late fees will be $105 for BVS residents and $130 for non-residents. Non-BVS residents and Tehachapi Little Leaguers are welcome. Non-BVS residents must be sponsored by a BVS resident and must be present at time of sign-ups, according to athletic director Tilly Russell.
