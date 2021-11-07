Warrior Cross Country took a small group to the Kern County Cross Country Championships last week at Hart Park in Bakersfield, an event that was comprised of 20 high schools competing.
In the boys varsity run, Jose Flores (17:53) finished 33rd out of 112 runners and is currently ranked in the top five of the SYL varsity division. Ossiel Bahena (23:49) was the second runner representing THS in the KCCC.
In the three-mile girls varsity run, Emily Valdez (22:05) was 33rd out of 95 athletes and is currently ranked eighth in the SYL Varsity division. Anahi Machado (23:36) and Amanda Edwards (23:38) finished up for the Lady Warriors on the day.
In the two-mile run, Kylee Steele (15:53) was the top Lady Warrior finishing 16th overall in a field of 85 runners. Steele is currently ranked in the top 10 of the SYL JV Girls division. Ava Hester (19:40) and Florance Perez (19:55) rounded out the Lady Warrior Runners for the JV event.
In the frosh-soph boys two-mile division, Samuel Torres (13:06) was 14th overall and Walker Flemming (13:12) was 15th. Both runners are currently ranked in the top eight of the frosh-soph and JV SYL divisions.
The Warriors return to Hart Park this Wednesday for the SYL Finals, the same course they just ran for the Kern County Championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.