The Warriors remain undefeated in the young season after a dominant performance in a battle of undefeated teams, taking down visiting Taft, 30-20, last Thursday evening at Coy Burnett Stadium.
Tehachapi (3-0) was able to run at will over the Wildcats, rushing for 414 yards overall, with the main workhorses being Mike Jones and AJ Anderson.
Jones rushed for 143 yards on 21 carries and recorded a rushing touchdown, while Anderson had 192 yards on 13 carries and two rushing touchdowns.
The Warriors also had strong contributions from Ryan Wilson, Karson Tiewater and Andrew Aguirre, who all combined for 71 yards rushing.
Defensively, Jones was a standout on defense with 13 tackles, a sack and a hurry, followed by Wyatt Richie with 10 tackles, Tanner Gary with nine tackles three hurries and a sack, Nick Smith with eight tackles and four hurries, Adrian Pina with eight tackles, Christian Morse with seven tackles and Tiewater with two pass deflections.
Another highlight came on special teams, where kicker Martin Rodriguez set a new Tehachapi High record with three successful field goals of 25, 26 and 35 yards. In the 92-year history of Mountain Football, Tehachapi has registered two field goals in a game a handful of times, but Thursday night was the first time that the Warriors recorded three field goals in one contest. Rodriguez added to his performance by going 3-3 on PATs, averaging 47 yards on kickoffs and recovering an onside kick attempt by the Wildcats.
The Warriors will be on the road this week against undefeated Wasco, who defeated Porterville-Monache last week 40-20. The game will be at Wasco with a kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Please make sure to visit Twitter @tehachapisports or the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club page on Facebook for the latest updates.
‘Meet the Tomahawks’ night a success
At halftime of the varsity game against Taft, the Tehachapi Youth Football and Cheer program took to the field and were given a chance to have their name called by the PA announcer.
Overall, it was a great night of Mountain Football under the lights.
“Thanks to all the Booster volunteers along with the basketball and baseball teams for their assistance in the snack bar, game setup and teardown and all the other little things necessary to pull off a successful home game,” said Booster Club President Corey Costelloe. “Hope many of you can make the next few road games at Wasco and then Arvin. We have a good team that needs our support to do something special.”
Junior Varsity
On offense, Wade Brooks recorded 114 yards rushing with two touchdowns on the ground while adding 10 tackles, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery on defense to help lead Tehachapi (2-0) to a shutout victory over Taft, 35-0.
The Warriors also had rushing touchdowns from Kaidon Hagerty, Aiden Nicholson and Liddon Scott in the victory.
On defense, Scott had a big afternoon with 14 tackles and a sack, followed by Cyler Hoofard with 12 tackles, Leo Gonzalez with 11 tackles (fumble caused and recovery) and Mason Rothermel and Hagerty with five tackles apiece. Carter Kolesar also had a good night with a 5-5 performance on PATs after each Warrior touchdown.
The Braves will be on the road this Friday afternoon at Wasco. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Freshmen
Cayden King finished the afternoon with 128 total yards and two touchdowns to help aid Tehachapi (2-1) to a 26-6 victory over Delano-Cesar Chavez last Thursday afternoon.
King had 89 yards rushing and a touchdown run and a 27-yard completion for a touchdown from Conner Rothermel. King also had a rushing two-point conversion run, nine tackles and a sack on defense.
Dylan Collins also had a standout game with a rushing touchdown, a safety, two-point conversion run, nine tackles, and two sacks, while Derek Olmscheid had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and a safety.
Other standouts on defense included Jacob Meza with 13 tackles and a fumble caused, Jr Alaniz with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery, Thaddeus Dyer with 10 tackles, Anthony Reilley with nine tackles and Rothermel, Emmett Williams and Juan Dorador with four tackles each.
The Freshmen will be in action again this Thursday afternoon at Wasco. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.
