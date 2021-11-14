Mountain Football had the goal in mind to hit the reset button on their storied tradition and history coming into this season.
Despite a 41-20 loss in the CIF Division IV quarterfinals Friday night in Fresno against No. 7 seed Roosevelt, it is safe to say that No. 15 Tehachapi successfully set a new foundation of success for future seasons.
Tehachapi (5-6) had to travel almost the full area of the California central section boundaries in two playoff games this season, going a full 10 hours and 670 miles in total commute time and distance in back-to-back match-ups against Bishop and Roosevelt.
The long distance proved to be a challenge, but one that was met by the Warriors with their very best effort, including the latest playoff contest played.
“Although the season came to an unfortunate end, I am pleased with the direction of the program,” said head coach Kris Krempien.
Offensively against Roosevelt (6-4), the Warriors had a strong game from AJ Anderson, who had 81 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Tylar Love also had a rushing score in the fourth quarter and Sam Orellana finished with 57 yards on the ground.
On defense, Wyatt Richie had 12 total tackles, followed by Anderson with 10 tackles and Michael Jones with seven tackles and an interception. Love followed with six tackles and Rodney Michael and Karson Tiewater had five tackles each. Christian Morse also finished with four tackles and a sack.
On special teams, Steven Sills had two punts that went inside the 20-yard line, with his first punt of the game falling at the opponent’s one-yard line. Sills also had a catch on offense with a 10-yard completion from quarterback Jacob Root.
With the season concluded, the Warriors salute their departing seniors Tylar Love, Rashad McElroy, Sam Orellana, Ethan Korhonen, Alessandro Li Manni, Carson Uhl, Steven Sills, Ashton Geddes, Andrew Clayton, Nicholas Champagne, Conner Davis, Ethan Reese, Benjamin Williams, Rodney Michael and Jordan Davis for an outstanding season.
Mountain Football was coached this season by Kris Krempien, Mike Ledesma, Ralph Curiel and Jason Hail.
“We hope to continue growing (the Warrior Football program) back to the upper tier of Kern County football,” added Krempien. “Thank you to everyone for your support.”
