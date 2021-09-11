Mountain Football rallied for two touchdowns in the final period in a comeback attempt Friday night, but Highland’s lead proved to be too insurmountable in an eventual 28-18 loss for the Warriors.
Rashad McElroy helped Tehachapi (2-2) get on the scoreboard for the first time late in the third quarter when he booted a 25-yard field goal through the uprights. McElroy continued the scoring in the fourth quarter with a six-yard pass reception for a touchdown from quarterback Jacob Root and an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The special teams touchdown was McElroy’s second kickoff return score of the season.
Overall, McElroy finished with 16 points scored and 159 all-purpose yards, comprising of 32 yards rushing, 34 yards receiving and 93 yards on kickoff returns.
Other leaders included Root with three completions for 44 yards, a passing touchdown and a fumble recovery on special teams, Sam Orellana with 48 yards rushing, five tackles and a pass deflection and Wyatt Richie and AJ Anderson with 13 tackles apiece.
Also contributing was Christian Morse with nine tackles, Nick Smith with seven tackles, Kaleb Songer with six tackles, Michael Jones with five tackles, a sack and a two-point run, Sebastian Peel with four tackles and a sack, Rodney Michael and Tylar Love with four tackles each and Steven Sills with two punts going for a total of 73 yards.
Tehachapi will be at home this week when they take on Garces Memorial at Coy Burnett Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
Junior Varsity
The JV Warriors could not overcome a big-play first half by the Highland Scots in a 26-7 loss on the road last Friday afternoon.
The Scots took the game’s opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to set the tone early. Highland later padded their lead with three more long pass plays of 95, 31 and 43 yards that went for scores to take a 26-0 lead after two quarters.
Despite the rough start, Tehachapi (2-2) controlled the majority of possession in the second period.
The JV Warriors got their footing in the third quarter, opening with a nine minute, 58 yard drive that was capped by a Kaidon Hagerty 17-yard touchdown run.
At game’s end, Tehachapi had 288 yards rushing overall, with Karson Tiewater leading the way with 119 yards on 13 carries.
Other leaders included Levi Hart with 74 yards on 19 carries, Hagerty 45 yards on six attempts and Andrew Aguirre with 35 yards on eight carries.
Defensively, Leonell Gonzalez, Kaidyn Roberts and Tiewater each finished with five tackles apiece, while Alex Leon, Theron Brentham, Kenneth Pitt and Hart each had three tackles.
Roberts also recorded two sacks in the contest while Hayden Michael, Samuel Scott and Pitt each had a sack and Hart had an interception.
On special teams, Aguirre had a punt go for 53 yards in the first half.
The JV Warriors will be in action again at home this Friday afternoon against Garces Memorial. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.
