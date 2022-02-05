Feb. 15 is the last day to register for Tehachapi Little League.
The local program offers baseball and softball for boys and girls ages 7-16. It is part of District 51, which is the largest Little League District in the United States. The cost is $130 and scholarships may be available.
Other important upcoming dates for the youth sports program include:
Feb. 16 — draft day.
March 5 — field cleanup day.
March 26 — opening day and hit-a-thon.
Questions can be sent by email to tehachapill@yahoo.com.
Register online at tehachapill.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.