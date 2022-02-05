Briefs - Little League registration.jpeg

Feb. 15 is the deadline to sign up for Tehachapi Little League. The program offers baseball and softball for boys and girls ages 7-16.

 Tehachapi Little League

Feb. 15 is the last day to register for Tehachapi Little League.

The local program offers baseball and softball for boys and girls ages 7-16. It is part of District 51, which is the largest Little League District in the United States. The cost is $130 and scholarships may be available.

Other important upcoming dates for the youth sports program include:

Feb. 16 — draft day.

March 5 — field cleanup day.

March 26 — opening day and hit-a-thon.

Questions can be sent by email to tehachapill@yahoo.com

Register online at tehachapill.com.