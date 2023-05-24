Three sessions of swim lessons for youngsters are offered by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District at the Dye Natatorium, 400-B S. Snyder Ave., Tehachapi.
Lessons are scheduled by age group: ages 3-5 and ages 6-15. Sessions are offered from June 12 through June 23, June 26 through July 7 and July 10 through July 21, but course offerings and hours vary and enrollment is limited, so early reservation is advised. Cost is $120 per child per session.
