Registration for Tehachapi Little League is officially open. Teams are being organized for boys baseball and girls softball, ages 6 to 15.
Games are played on fields at West Park, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. Volunteers are also needed.
Complete information is available online at TehachapiLL.com or you can email Tehachapill@yahoo.com.
