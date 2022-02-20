Mountain Soccer played their best match of the season last Tuesday at home, dominating No. 11 Riverdale 7-0 in CIF Central Section Division V playoff soccer action.
Tehachapi (11-10-3), the playoffs' No. 6 seed, came out of the gate on fire with two goals in the first half and then exploded for five more goals in the second half to record the dominating victory.
Taitlyn Kingsbury scored the first goal for the Lady Warriors in the 14th minute off an errant kick from the Riverdale goalie, while Tyller Hensler added a second goal in the first period in the 30th minute off a shot deflection in the box.
Giselle Cardenas padded the Tehachapi lead in the second half with two goals in the 46th and 56th minute, with her first goal arching over the outstretched arms of the Riverdale goalie from 20 yards out and the second goal a cross that found the left corner of the net.
Hannah Tyree also had a goal in the 68th minute on a breakaway, while Kailey Kolesar added two more goals late in the contest to close out the first round playoff win.
Recording assists in the contest were Kolesar (three), Madilyn Schneider, Maddi Richmond and Tyree. At keeper, Lilian Ledezma had 15 saves in the shutout victory.
Later in the week, the Lady Warriors traveled to No. 3 seeded Bishop-Union and fell in a 7-2 defeat to end their season. Tyree had both goals for the Lady Warriors, with assists recorded by Lindsay Young and Hensler. Ledezma had 19 saves at goalie.
