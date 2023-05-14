Good things come to those who wait, especially when it comes to South Yosemite Mountain League final standings in softball.
Even though the Lady Warriors completed their league schedule a week early, the rest of the SYML still was competing in the final week of the regular season. The results of those contests ended up yielding fortuitous results for Mountain Softball with a tri-championship title with South and North.
South entered the final week of the regular season with a two-game lead in the league standings over Tehachapi and North. However, North defeated South in back-to-back games, 7-4 and 8-3, giving North, South and Tehachapi identical 9-3 league marks and a tri-championship.
The first-place finish is the Lady Warriors' first league title for varsity softball since 2010.
Along with SYML intrigue last week, there were still non-league games that Tehachapi (11-9; 9-3 SYML) participated in, falling to Highland 2-1 and Arvin 7-2 and also defeating Arvin 16-5 at home.
In the loss to Highland, Mya Gil went 2-3, with two doubles and a run scored, followed by Reo Bell (2-3) and Alahna Gil (2-3, RBI). Desi Torres was the pitcher, giving up only two earned runs in the game.
In the defeat against Arvin, Breanna Timmons went 2-3 with a run scored, while Madilyn Schneider and Torres both recorded doubles. Torres and Makinzie Yasumoto both split time pitching, each recording a strikeout.
In the victory over Arvin, Claire Schmidt went 3-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. The previous week, Schmidt (2-3, double, run scored, RBI) also had a standout game in a 13-3 win over Arvin.
Other standouts in the victory included Reo Bell (Grand slam homerun, 4 RBIs), Torres (3-3, three runs scored, RBI), Alahna Gil (3-4, two runs scored), Emily Perkins (3-4, two runs scored), Emma Roed (3-4, two doubles, three runs scored, two RBIs), Lindsay Tye (2-4, RBI), Jennessa Jeffus (1-3, double, run scored, two RBIs) and Schneider (2-4, homerun, two runs scored, four RBIs). In the circle, Torres pitched four innings and recorded three strikeouts and Yasumoto pitched one inning and recorded a strikeout.
In the junior varsity division, the Lady Warriors closed the year with a 14-9 defeat to Highland and 11-1 and 11-4 victories over Arvin to finish with a 17-1 (8-0 SYML) record.
The CIF Division IV post-season bracket was announced this past weekend and the varsity Lady Warriors were given the No. 15 seed and will travel to No. 2 seed Reedley-Immanuel this Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs. The winner of that contest will take on the victor of No. 10 Bakersfield-Golden Valley and No. 7 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep on Thursday in the playoff quarterfinals.
THS baseball splits with Arvin, eyes playoffs
In a tune-up to the post-season, Tehachapi had a pair of non-league contests against Arvin, splitting with the Bears in a 11-5 win and a 5-4 defeat.
In the loss to Arvin, Brevin Skaggs, Dillon Kerr, Chris Turpin (double), Turtle Thomson (double), Matthew Hughes (double) and Reed Segale all recorded hits for the Warriors. On the mound, Samuel Ciaccio and Cyler Hoofard recorded three strikeouts apiece in six total innings of work, while Thomson also had a strikeout in one inning pitched.
In the victory over Arvin, Mountain Baseball exploded for 16 hits in the dominant victory.
Kerr led the way by going 3-3 with a triple, double, two runs scored and two RBIs, followed by Noah Schneir (2-4, run scored), Turpin (2-3), Thomson (2-4, homerun, run scored, two RBIs), Cole Nicholas (2-4), Hughes (2-3, homerun, double, two runs scored, two RBIs), Reed Segale (2-2, two runs scored, three RBIs), Hoofard (homerun, run scored, two RBIs) and Turpin (double).
In the lowerclassmen ranks, the junior varsity Warriors (18-4; 8-0 SYML) closed out their regular season with 9-4 and 6-1 victories over Arvin.
In the first win, Bronsen Davis went 4-4 with two doubles, four runs scored and a RBI, followed by Derek Cardenas (double, two runs scored, two RBIs) and Spike Daniels, Noah Gutierrez and Zakeree Runquist all recording hits. Aiden Salazar pitched five innings and recorded seven strikeouts and Davis pitched two innings and had three strikeouts.
The second victory was highlighted with a masterclass from Cardenas, who was superb on the mound with a complete game, 18 strikeout performance with only one earned run relinquished, also going 2-4 with two runs scored and a RBI at the plate. Other standouts were Salazar (3-4, two runs scored) and hits from Daniels (two RBIs) and Davis.
The CIF Division III post-season bracket was announced this past weekend and the varsity Warriors were given the No. 12 seed and will travel to No. 5 seed Fresno-Washington Union this Wednesday in the first round of the playoffs. The winner of that contest will take on the victor of No. 13 Bakersfield-Garces and No. 4 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley on Friday in the playoff quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.