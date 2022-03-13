Mountain Softball recorded an impressive victory in their season home opener last week with a 5-3 victory over Delano-Chavez.
Tehachapi (3-3) found themselves down 3-0 after the Titans jumped out to a big lead at the top of the first, but the Lady Warriors clawed back in the game with a run scored in the first and third innings, and took the lead for good with a two-run fifth inning and an insurance run in the sixth inning.
Highlighting the Lady Warrior effort at the plate was Claire Schmidt, who went 3-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Also performing well were Lily Bonham, Madilyn Schneider and Desiree Torres all with two hits and a run scored each, with Schneider also recording a RBI.
Megan Watt also recorded a hit and a RBI and Jessica Hoyt had a hit and a run scored.
Earning the win at pitcher for Tehachapi was freshman Makinzie Yasumoto with five and a third innings pitched, giving up only four hits and recording two strikeouts. Desiree Torres recorded the save in just over an inning of work.
Earlier this season, the Lady Warriors also had a 4-3 victory over Bakersfield-Foothill. Yasumoto had two hits and two RBIs and Torres had two hits, a run scored and a RBI to lead the way. Also performing well was Lindsay Tye and Megan Watt, who both recorded doubles. In the circle, Yasumoto pitched all seven innings, recording five strikeouts in the victory.
Tehachapi also had a 6-5 victory over Ridgecrest-Burroughs this past Saturday, with Hoyt going 3-3 with a homerun, two runs scored and two RBIs and Torres recording two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Yasumoto pitched six innings with only one earned run and collected three strikeouts. The same day, the Lady Warriors were edged out by Shafter in a close 8-7 score, with Schneider, Watt and Alahna Gill garnering two hits apiece. Watt, Yasumoto and Tye all had doubles in the contest and Yasumoto had four strikeouts in seven innings pitching.
The JV Lady Warriors also recently opened up their season with a 9-5 victory over Bakersfield-Frontier.
Baseball records victories over Taft and North
Mountain Baseball notched their first wins of the season this past week with a decisive 10-4 victory over Taft and a 3-0 shutout win over Bakersfield-North.
Sam Ciaccio, Cody Urso, Cesar Olivas and Turtle Thomson each had two hits and a combined seven runs scored and Cole Nicholas had two stolen bases in the victory over the Wildcats.
Tehachapi (2-6) also had a strong showing against North, with Rodney Michael pitching six shutout innings with only four hits relinquished. At the plate, Nicholas went 3-3 and Urso and Olivas both recorded two hits each.
The Warriors also had a close loss in a 2-1 defeat (eight innings) against Porterville. Ciaccio pitched a strong game in six innings with five strikeouts and only one earned run, also contributing with his bat by going 3-4 with a run scored. Thomson and Nicholas also had two hits each and Cyler Hoofard recorded a double.
In junior varsity action, the Warriors defeated Taft 6-3 and North 19-0 this past week.
Against Taft, Colton Christy had a complete game victory at pitcher with 15 strikeouts in seven innings and Wade Brooks went 3-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
The Tehachapi JV (3-4) had multiple highlights against North, with Ryan Grell leading the way by going 4-4 with a triple and two doubles and Kamron Sanchez throwing a no-hitter in five innings with 13 strikeouts.
