The Lady Warriors had a dominant performance last week over West in a pair of 15-3 and 20-5 victories.
Tehachapi (10-7; 9-3 SYML) was led in the first game win by Mya Gil (4-4, double, three runs scored, three RBIs), Aryana Sedano (3-4, double, run scored, four RBIs), Breanna Timmons (3-4, run scored, two RBIs), Jennessa Jeffus (2-2, run scored, two RBIs) and Madilyn Schneider (2-3, double, three runs scored). Timmons picked up the win pitching with eight strikeouts in five innings.
The second game win had more offensive fireworks, with strong plate performances coming from Mya Gil (3-4, homerun, double, three runs scored, four RBIs), Desi Torres (3-4, double, three runs scored, two RBIs), Schneider (3-4, double, run scored, RBI) and Sedano (3-4, two runs scored, RBI). Reo Bell and Torres combined for strong efforts pitching with a combined seven strikeouts.
The Lady Warriors also had a strong outing to start the week with a 13-3 victory over Arvin.
Torres led the team by going 4-4 with a triple, double, three runs scored and two RBIs, followed by Emily Roed (2-3, run scored, two RBIs) and Candice Schmidt (2-3, double, run scored, RBI). Mya Gil and Schneider also recorded doubles. In the circle, Torres recorded five strikeouts and Makinzie Yasumoto had two strikeouts.
In the junior varsity ranks, Tehachapi (15-0; 12-0 SYML) clinched an undefeated league championship with 24-1 and 20-0 victories over West, also recording a 10-1 victory over Arvin in a non-league game.
Tehachapi will be playing a trio of non-league contests against Highland on Monday and Arvin on Tuesday and Thursday. All games will start at 4 p.m.
THS Varsity softball will continue their season in the CIF Central Section playoffs next week. The bracket will be posted on cifcs.org this weekend.
THS baseball sweeps SYML championships
The Warriors clinched the outright SYML championship this past week with a sweep over West, defeating the Vikings 6-0 and 12-2.
Matthew Hughes led the effort for Tehachapi (20-6; 11-1 SYML) in the first win over West by going 2-4 with a double and two runs scored. Other leaders included Dillon Kerr going 2-3 with a run scored and a RBI, and Reed Segale and Wade Brooks both recording doubles. Kerr got the win on the mound with five innings pitched, recording five strikeouts and no earned runs. Turtle Thomson also had three strikeouts in relief.
In the second game over the Vikings, Reed Segale went 4-5 with three doubles, two runs scored and a RBI and Chris Turpin went 3-3 with a triple, run scored and two RBIs to lead the way. Other standout performances came from Thomson (2-3, two doubles), two runs scored, RBI), Hughes (1-3, triple, run scored, two RBIs), and Brevin Skaggs and Cyler Hoofard with a double apiece. Samuel Ciaccio got the win at pitcher with five strikeouts in four innings, while Hoofard recorded four strikeouts and Turpin record two strikeouts in relief work.
To start the week, Tehachapi also had an 8-5 non-league win over Arvin. Cole Nicholas went 2-4 with two runs scored a RBI to lead the effort, followed by Hoofard (2-3, two runs scored) and Hughes (2-4, double, run scored, RBI). Picking up the win pitching was Kamron Sanchez, who recorded four strikeouts in six innings. Turpin got the save with two strikeouts in the seventh inning.
In Junior Varsity action, the Warriors finished SYML play with an undefeated league record after 16-12 and 15-6 victories over West.
For Tehachapi (16-4; 12-0 SYML), Bronsen Davis, Derek Cardenas, Aiden Salazar and Evan Soper each had two hits in the first-game victory, combining for eight runs scored and 12 RBIs. Dominic Vivo Amore, Davis and Salazar combined for nine strikeouts on the mound. In the second game win over West, Cardenas went 3-4 with a homerun, double, three runs scored and three RBIs, followed by Davis (2-3, double, two runs scored, two RBIs) and Salazar (2-3, two runs scored, two RBIs). Zakeree Runquist and Cardenas combined for six strikeouts pitching.
The Tehachapi Frosh-Soph squad also finished the season as SYML champions with a 9-2 (9-1 SYML) record.
The Tehachapi Varsity and JV will be at home against the Bears this Tuesday and on the road at Arvin on Thursday to close out the regular season.
The Warriors varsity team will continue their season next week with participation in the CIF Central Section playoffs. Seedings are expected to be announced over the weekend.
