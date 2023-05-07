The Lady Warriors had a dominant performance last week over West in a pair of 15-3 and 20-5 victories.

Tehachapi (10-7; 9-3 SYML) was led in the first game win by Mya Gil (4-4, double, three runs scored, three RBIs), Aryana Sedano (3-4, double, run scored, four RBIs), Breanna Timmons (3-4, run scored, two RBIs), Jennessa Jeffus (2-2, run scored, two RBIs) and Madilyn Schneider (2-3, double, three runs scored). Timmons picked up the win pitching with eight strikeouts in five innings.