Mountain softball played to near-perfection in all phases in a pair of games over West High School, closing out its league schedule with 21-1 and 30-0 wins over the Vikings.
In the final South Yosemite League game of the season last Friday, Tehachapi (12-13; 7-7 SYL) registered multiple runs early-on, scoring nine, 10 and 11 runs respectively in the first three innings in the 30-0 win.
Leading the way for the Lady Warriors was Jessica Hoyt (4-4, three doubles, four runs scored, four RBIs), Lindsay Tye (4-4, double, four runs scored, five RBIs), Desiree Torres (grand slam, two runs scored, four RBIs), Lily Bonham (3-5, two runs scored, five RBIs), Allysa Taylor (2-4, four runs scored, two RBIs) and Megan Watt (2-4, two runs scored, RBI).
Other contributors at the plate included Madilyn Schneider (1-1, two runs scored), Claire Schmidt (hit, runs scored), Jannessa Jeffus (hit, four runs scored, three RBIs) and McKenzie Dugan (hit, three runs scored, three RBIs). In the circle, Torres pitched three innings and recorded no hits and no earned runs and had five strikeouts, while Makinzie Yasumoto pitched two innings with only one hit relinquished, recording four strikeouts.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Warriors also had a big afternoon with a 21-run game, exploding for 11 runs in the seventh inning in the victory.
Leaders included Torres (3-6, homerun, double, four runs scored, four RBIs), Hoyt (2-5, homerun, three runs scored, three RBIs), Tye (4-5, double, two runs scored), Schmidt (3-5, run scored, three RBIs) and Bonham (2-3, runs scored, two RBIs).
Also having strong afternoons at the plate were Schneider (hit, two runs scored, two RBIs), Watt (hit, run scored, RBI), Yasumoto (hit, double, runs scored), Jeffus (hit, run scored, two RBIs), Dugan (two runs scored), and Taylor (hit, double, two runs scored). Pitching for Tehachapi was Yasumoto in four innings, recording no hits, no earned runs and six strikeouts and Jeffus, who had five strikeouts in three innings.
With the regular season concluded, the Lady Warriors are moving on to the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs, where they earned the No. 14 seed and will take on No. 3 seed Shafter on the road this Wednesday afternoon. The winner of that contest will move on to face the winner of No. 6 Delano-Chavez and No. 11 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley on Friday.
Baseball closes league with big wins over Bakersfield-West
The Warriors closed out the South Yosemite League in impressive fashion with blowout victories over West 15-1 and 21-3 to clinch the season series over the Vikings.
Tehachapi (10-17; 6-8 SYL) scored their 21 runs in the first four innings last Friday to put the game away early. Leading the way was Steven Sills (3-3, triple, two doubles, two runs scored, four RBIs), Camden Snell (2-3, two runs scored, three RBIs) and Cesar Olivas (2-2, two runs scored, two RBIs). Other standouts were Matthew Hughes (homerun), Cody Urso (hit, triple, two runs scored, two RBIs), Charles Johnson (double, run scored), Colton Christy (double, run scored, RBI) and Turtle Thomson (double, two runs scored, two RBIs). On the mound, Sam Ciaccio, Olivas, Thomson and Rodney Michael all combined to record 12 strikeouts and no earned runs.
Earlier in the week, the Warriors scored 15 runs on the road, including eight runs in the first inning alone, to cruise to victory. Hughes went 4-4 with two triples, double, three runs scored, four RBIs to lead the way, followed by Urso (3-3, double, three runs scored, two RBIs) and Cyler Hoofard (double, run scored). Pitching was Ciaccio, Olivas, Thomson and Michael all combining for nine strikeouts, no hits and only one earned run.
The Warriors will move on to the CIF Central Section Division V playoffs this week, earning the No. 14 seed and traveling to No. 3 seed Reedley-Immanuel this Tuesday. The winner of that contest will take on the winner of No. 6 Exeter and No. 11 Bakersfield-North on Thursday.
Tehachapi CIF Central Section playoffs schedule — baseball and softball
Baseball — Division V
All games start on Tuesday, May 17, 4:30 p.m.
No. 16 Fresno-Hoover at No. 1 Kennedy
No. 9 Mammoth Lakes-Mammoth at No. 8 East
No. 12 Fresno-McLane at No. 5 Tulare-Mission Oak
No. 13 Strathmore at No. 4 Fowler
No. 14 Tehachapi at No. 3 Reedley-Immanuel
No. 11 North at No. 6 Exeter
No. 10 Firebaugh at No. 7 Chowchilla
No. 15 Oakhurst-Yosemite at No. 2 O'Neals-Minarets
Softball – Division IV
All games start on Wednesday, May 18, 4:30 p.m.
No. 16 Fresno-Sunnyside at No. 1 Orange Cove
No. 9 Visalia-Golden West at No. 8 Foothill
No. 12 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial at No. 5 Dos Palos
No. 13 Bakersfield at No. 4 Morro Bay
No. 14 Tehachapi at No. 3 Shafter
No. 11 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley at No. 6 Chavez
No. 10 San Luis Obispo at No. 7 Hanford-Sierra Pacific
No. 15 Hanford West at No. 2 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep
