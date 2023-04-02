Mountain Softball remained undefeated in their league season with an impressive 24-2 victory over West last week.
Tehachapi (3-3; 3-0 SYML) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back, scoring 12 runs in the second, three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth for the mercy rule win. The Lady Warriors ended with 27 hits overall in the game.
Leading the way was Claire Schmidt, going 5-5 at the plate with a homerun, double, three runs scored and five RBIs. Other leaders were Madie Schneider (3-4, triple, two doubles, four runs scored, three RBIs), Emma Roed (3-4, two doubles, three runs scored, two RBIs), Lindsay Tye (3-4, RBI), Emily Perkins (3-3, run scored, two RBIs) and Alahna Gil (3-3, two doubles, run scored, RBI).
Other strong performances came from Aryana Sedano (2-2, two runs scored, RBI) and Desi Torres (2-4, double, three runs scored). Scoring two runs apiece were Mya Gil, Breanna Timmons and Kennedy Cimental.
In the circle, Torres pitched 3.2 innings and recorded six strikeouts and allowed only two earned runs. Makinzie Yasumoto also came in to record a strikeout to close the game.
The Lady Warriors will be on spring break this week but will pick up league action again on April 11 at South and again on April 13 at home against South. First pitch in both games will be at 4 p.m.
Baseball rolls to victory over Vikings
The Warriors had another impressive league output this past week with a big 23-1 victory over West.
Tehachapi (9-3-1; 3-0-1 SYML) closed the first-third of the league schedule undefeated with the victory, registering 21 hits overall against the Vikings. The Warriors started the game with a 11-0 advantage after the first inning and then closed the contest with nine runs in the fifth inning to end the game by mercy rule.
Brevin Skaggs went 3-4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Warrior bats. Other leaders included Turtle Thomson (2-4, double, three runs scored) and Rian Grell (2-2, homerun, double, run scored, five RBIs).
Other contributors included Noah Schneir (2-2), Dillon Kerr (2-2, run scored), Kamron Sanchez (three runs scored), Wade Brooks (homerun, three RBIs), Cyler Hoofard (triple), Cole Nicholas (double) and Colton Christy (double).
Samuel Ciaccio got the win on the mound with two innings pitched and five strikeouts, while Thomson also went three innings with five strikeouts. Both pitchers had no earned runs recorded.
Baseball will be in action this week during spring break with participation in the 38th Annual Tulare-Visalia Pro-PT Invitational. Tehachapi will face off against Sanger, Lindsay, Porterville-Monache and Visalia-Golden West April 3 through April 5 in Visalia.
The following week, Tehachapi will be back to their league slate with two contests scheduled against South, on the road on Tuesday (April 11) and at home on Thursday (April 13). Both games will start at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.