Mountain Softball remained undefeated in their league season with an impressive 24-2 victory over West last week.

Tehachapi (3-3; 3-0 SYML) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back, scoring 12 runs in the second, three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth for the mercy rule win. The Lady Warriors ended with 27 hits overall in the game.