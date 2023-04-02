Basketball and wrestling were recently honored with All-South Yosemite Mountain League recognition, with several Warriors earning team spots on the first, second and honorable mention squads.

Leading the way was the historic Lady Warriors basketball team, where Laura LaMonte earned the league most valuable player honors along with first team recognition. Joining LaMonte on the first team was Michelle Orellana, Riley Walden, and Koree Rodden (rookie of the year). Earning second team recognition for the Lady Warriors were Trista Diefenderfer and Kennedy Perkins and honorable mention went to Camille Foster and Jamie Neaderbaomer.

