Basketball and wrestling were recently honored with All-South Yosemite Mountain League recognition, with several Warriors earning team spots on the first, second and honorable mention squads.
Leading the way was the historic Lady Warriors basketball team, where Laura LaMonte earned the league most valuable player honors along with first team recognition. Joining LaMonte on the first team was Michelle Orellana, Riley Walden, and Koree Rodden (rookie of the year). Earning second team recognition for the Lady Warriors were Trista Diefenderfer and Kennedy Perkins and honorable mention went to Camille Foster and Jamie Neaderbaomer.
For the Warriors basketball team, Corey Perkins was a first team honoree after helping the Warriors to 446 points and 17.8 points per game (good for seventh all-time in school history in both categories) according to thswarriors.com. Turtle Thomson was also a second team selection for Tehachapi.
In wrestling, two-time CIF Division V champion Levi Hart was named to the first team along with teammates Mark Nicholson Jr. and Celia Esquivel.
JV Warriors notch league wins over West
In junior varsity baseball, the Warriors had a 15-5 victory over the Vikings.
Tehachapi (8-4; 4-0 SYML) had four players record two hits at bat in Derek Cardenas (double, two runs scored, two RBIs, three stolen bases), Anthony Cerbantez (three runs scored, two stolen bases), Bronsen Davis (three runs scored, two RBIs, two stolen bases) and Aiden Salazar (two runs scored, two RBIs).
At pitching, Zakeree Runquist and Evan Soper each had five strikeouts in the victory.
In junior varsity softball, the Lady Warriors (5-0; 3-0 SYML) also had a great showing in a 27-2 victory over West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.