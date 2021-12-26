Even though one may be in college and the other in high school, Tehachapi standouts Aly and Aubree Dees mirrored similar success on the volleyball court this past season.
Aly Dees was named as the California Community College Athletic Association Most Valuable Player, as well as a member of the First Team All-Conference, All-SoCal Regional Team and All-State Team. She was also ACVA-Junior College First Team All-American for Bakersfield College this past fall. Dees was instrumental in guiding the Renegades to a 22-2 (12-0 CCCAA) record and berth in the state tournament this past season, finishing the season with 187 kills, 157 digs and 59 blocks.
Aubree Dees had a memorable season, as well, with the senior named the South Yosemite League MVP and first team all-league for Tehachapi High this past season. Dees helped the Lady Warriors to a 16-8 (8-2 SYL) record and a berth in the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs, finishing the season with 315 assists, 253 kills, 92 aces, 85 digs and 30 blocks.
Lady Warrior Volleyball players make All-SYL team
A standout season that resulted in a 16-8 (8-2 SYL) record did not go unnoticed by the South Yosemite League, with five Lady Warriors named with individual honors.
Recognized with first-team recognition was Aubree Dees (senior), Michelle Orellana (senior), Trista Diefenderfer (junior) and Annie Loken (freshman). Dees was also named as the league MVP, and Loken was named as the Rookie of the Year.
Dees finished the season with 315 assists, 253 kills, 92 aces, 85 digs and 30 blocks; Loken finished with 104 kills, 102 blocks and 37 aces. Orellana finished with 216 receptions, 185 digs and 26 aces; Diefenderfer, had 63 kills, 51 receptions, 44 digs, 37 aces and 28 blocks.
Earning second-team honors was Kaidence Lehman (junior), who finished the 2021 campaign with 146 kills and 31 digs.
League champ ladies golf team earns top honors
After concluding the season with their third South Yosemite League team title in four years, a handful of Lady Warriors earned top honors.
Kennadee Sitlson (senior) was named the team MVP and earned first team all-league honors with her teammates Olivia Ringle (senior), Rylie Jelleschitz (sophomore) and Kassie Stilson (freshman).
Kassie Stilson was also named the team's Rookie of the Year, and Rylie Jelleschitz was named as the team’s Most Improved Player.
Warrior Cross Country earns All-League recognition
Jose Flores (senior) ended his high school running tenure on a high note, earning third-place honors at the SYL finals to give him first-team all-league recognition.
Other honorees included Emily Valdez (junior) earning second-team All-SYL, while Anahi Machado (senior), Amanda Edwards (junior) and Addison Grenz (junior) were named honorable mention All-SYL.
Tehachapi High Sports Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Girls Basketball at Arvin Tournament v. Bakersfield-Liberty: Varsity 5 p.m.
Girls Wrestling at Lady Saints Classic — San Dimas: Varsity 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Girls Basketball at Arvin Tournament: Varsity TBD
Thursday, Dec. 30
Girls Basketball at Arvin Tournament: Varsity TBD
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Boys Basketball v. Ridgeview at home: Varsity 6:30 p.m., JV 5:15 p.m., Frosh 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball at Ridgeview: Varsity 6:30 p.m., JV 5:15 p.m., Frosh-Soph 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer v. Ridgeview at home: Varsity 6 p.m., JV 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer at Ridgeview: Varsity 6 p.m., JV 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Boys Basketball at Independence: Varsity 6:30 p.m., JV 5:15 p.m., Frosh 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball v. Independence at home: Varsity 6:30 p.m., JV 5:15 p.m., Frosh-Soph 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer at Independence: Varsity 6 p.m., JV 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer v. Independence at home: Varsity 6 p.m., JV 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Girls Wrestling at Lady Trojan Invite — Bakersfield-Foothill HS: Varsity 9 a.m.
