Baseball was busy during the spring break with participation in the Tulare/Visalia Pro-PT Invitational, taking part in a three-day tourney against some of the top teams in the Central Section.
Tehachapi (11-5-1) went 2-1 in their first three games, losing to Sanger (14-3) but coming back to defeat Lindsay (5-2) and Porterville-Monache (12-6). The showing was good enough for the Warriors to clinch a spot in the lower-division tourney championship at Rawhide-Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia against Mission Oak, which resulted in a 4-1 defeat.
Against Mission Oak, Turtle Thomson went 3-4 (two doubles), Cyler Hoofard went 2-4 and Cole Nicholas went 2-4 with a RBI to lead the offensive effort. On the mound, Samuel Ciaccio, Kamron Sanchez, Chris Turpin and Hoofard all combined for seven strikeouts.
In earlier tourney action, Hoofard went 2-4 with two runs scored, Thomson went 2-3 and Nicholas recorded a two-RBI double in the loss to Sanger. Against Lindsay, Reed Segale went 2-4 with a run scored, Matthew Hugues went 2-4 with a double, run scored and RBI and Nicholas went 2-3 with a run scored to help spearhead the victory. Pitching a complete game was Thomson, who only gave up one earned run and recorded seven strikeouts.
In the victory over Porterville-Monache, Thomson went 3-4 with a double, run scored and three RBIs and Dillon Kerr went 2-4 with a run scored. Kerr was also the winning pitcher in the contest with four strikeouts in five innings. Sanchez also pitched two innings and recorded two strikeouts.
The Warriors will continue their league schedule this week with an away contest against South on Tuesday and a home game against South on Thursday. Both games will start at 4 p.m.
ALL-AREA WARRIORS ANNOUNCED BY BVARSITY
A handful of Warriors were recently named to The Bakersfield Californian BVarsity All-Area team.
Leading the way was girls basketball, with Laura LaMonte and Riley Walden named to the first team, Michelle Orellana named to the second team and Trista Diefenderfer and Koree Rodden named as honorable mention. Coach Scott Sheen was also named as coach of the year after guiding the Lady Warriors to a historic 26-win season that brought Tehachapi a SYML championship and CIF Division II runner-up.
In girls soccer, Kailey Kolesar and Hannah Tyree were named to the first team and Taitlyn Kingsbury and Madilyn Schneider earned second team honors.
Wrestling had Levi Hart and Celia Esquivel earn third team recognition.
In boys basketball, Corey Perkins and Turtle Thomson were named to the honorable mention team and in boys soccer Hairo Rodriguez was also named to the honorable mention team.
Congratulations to our All-Area honorees!
