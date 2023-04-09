Baseball was busy during the spring break with participation in the Tulare/Visalia Pro-PT Invitational, taking part in a three-day tourney against some of the top teams in the Central Section.

Tehachapi (11-5-1) went 2-1 in their first three games, losing to Sanger (14-3) but coming back to defeat Lindsay (5-2) and Porterville-Monache (12-6). The showing was good enough for the Warriors to clinch a spot in the lower-division tourney championship at Rawhide-Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia against Mission Oak, which resulted in a 4-1 defeat.

Tags

Recommended for you