The basketball season recently got underway with non-league games and tournament action.
The varsity team will have seniors Evan Anderson, Cameron VanOstrand, Corey Perkins, Iven Sandholdt, Ben Mayorga, Turtle Thomson and Ryan Mitchell, juniors Karson Tiewater and Kaleb Songer and sophomores Devin Jackson, Adrian Pina, Anthony Cerbantez and Hunter Kuithe. Coaching the varsity will be James Perkins and Jeremiah Jackson.
Tehachapi (0-2) recently took on Palmdale in a scrimmage at home, with Thomson leading all THS scorers with five points and Iven Sandholdt and Evan Anderson each recording four points. In recorded pre-season games, the Warriors fell to Stockdale 69-25 and Cesar Chavez 67-45.
The junior varsity squad will be juniors Juan Parra, Alex Young, Joshua Borst and Samuel Mercado and sophomores Aiden Nicholson, Bronsen Davis, Kaidon Hagerty, Dylan Valdez, Keegan Ford, Carter Kolesar, James Adamson, Kenneth Pitt and Vincent Villanueva. Coaching the JV this season will be Bruce Schkade.
In recent JV contests, Tehachapi (0-5) lost to Stockdale 42-22, with Valdez (five points), Hagerty (four points), Ford (four points, four rebounds) and Pitt (four points, four rebounds) providing the highlights. The JV also fell to Cesar Chavez 57-37, with Davis (nine points) and Young, Parra, Borst and Hagerty contributing with four points each. The JV also played in the Arvin Tournament, falling to Stockdale (35-8), Taft (42-26) and Corcoran (35-18). Mercado had 13 points against Taft and nine points against Corcoran and Davis had eight points against Taft.
The frosh-soph team will have in their ranks sophomore Elijah Perry and freshmen Tyler Lombardi, Emmett Williams, Aiden Salazar, Conner Rothermel, Mateo Schaeffer, Luke Rosson, Thaddeus Dyer, Owen Keller, Sergio Alaniz, Jacob Meza, Simon Askins, Troy Ledlow, Liam Smith and Mason Rothermel. Coaching the team will be Henry Schaeffer.
Undefeated Lady Warriors earn All-League in Volleyball
After a successful season that recorded an undefeated South Yosemite Mountain League championship, a handful of Lady Warriors received top honors for all-league.
Receiving first team all-league and co-most valuable player honors were Trista Diefenderfer (156 kills, 61 digs, 52 aces, 25 blocks) and Michelle Orellana (267 digs, 49 aces, 31 assists and 27 kills). Other first team honorees were Annie Loken (118 kills, 86 blocks, 39 digs, 29 aces), Sophie Schulstad (99 kills, 85 blocks) and Kaidence Lehman (102 kills, 43 digs, 31 aces, 12 blocks).
Earning second team all-league honors were Sophia Kendrick (90 kills, 67 aces, 25 digs, 16 blocks), Laura LaMonte (299 assists, 90 digs, 17 kills, nine aces) and Koree Rodden (91 assists, 46 digs, 15 kills). Honorable mention all-league went to Carly Hayes (69 kills, 19 aces, 17 blocks, 13 digs), Hannah Weinstein (48 digs) and MacKenna Chambers (161 assists, 32 digs)
THS collects All-SYML recognition in golf, tennis and cross country
The SYML champion Lady Warriors golf team had a handful of players earn all-league recognition after turning the top average scores in league tournaments.
Placing in the top five in scoring averages for first-team all-league were Rylie Jelleschitz (55.6), Kassie Stilson (58.8), Tailey Jelleschitz (59.5) and Makenna Paxton (57.2). Earning second team all-league were Sierra Ehresman (60.7), Ivie Billings (64.3) and Kayden Spykerman (65.3).
In tennis, Lindsay Young and Maddy Richmond earned first team all-league after helping the Lady Warriors to a 17-8 (7-1 SYML) record and a league championship. Young compiled a record of 32-8 (19-6 singles, 13-2 doubles) while Richmond had a record of 24-13 (20-6 singles, 4-7 doubles). Earning second team all-league was Ashley Herion (20-14; 16-7 singles, 4-7 doubles) and Paityn Billings (29-10; 12-5 singles, 17-5 doubles).
In cross country, a trio of Lady Warriors earned all-league recognition after helping Tehachapi to a second-place finish in the SYML team standings. Earning first team all-league with a top-seven finish in the championships were Violet Casas (second – 21:27.87), Baylee Torres (third – 21.33.16) and Emily Valdez (sixth – 22:37.80). Taking second team all-league were Kylee Steele (13th – 24:10.80) and Amanda Edwards (14th – 24:16.20).
Sports highlights in December
Sports staff reports will not be published during the month of December, so the community is encouraged to submit sports stories and photos during the month to TNI Editorial at editorial@tehachapinews.com. Please be sure to include the author's name and affiliation (coach, parent, etc.) to the team or submission. The regular sports reporting on THS athletics will resume in January.
