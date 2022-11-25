The basketball season recently got underway with non-league games and tournament action.

The varsity team will have seniors Evan Anderson, Cameron VanOstrand, Corey Perkins, Iven Sandholdt, Ben Mayorga, Turtle Thomson and Ryan Mitchell, juniors Karson Tiewater and Kaleb Songer and sophomores Devin Jackson, Adrian Pina, Anthony Cerbantez and Hunter Kuithe. Coaching the varsity will be James Perkins and Jeremiah Jackson.