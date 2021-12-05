Mountain Basketball officially opened their pre-season schedule in late November and so far in the young season they have tallied a pair of wins.
Tehachapi (2-3) edged out Palmdale (56-43) and Delano (44-30), dropping three games to Golden Valley (73-41), Mira Monte (54-43) and North (67-52) in pre-league play so far.
Against Palmdale, Wyatt Baldwin led the way with 23 points, followed by Turtle Thomson with 12 points and Corey Perkins with 11 points. In the victory over Delano, Baldwin finished with 12 points and Thomson had eight points.
Playing for the Warriors this season are seniors Connor Lozano, Matthew Jones, Jacob Safford, Camden Snell, Wyatt Baldwin, Rashad McElroy, Ashton Geddes and Nathanael Foster and juniors Evan Anderson, Cameron VanOstrand, Corey Perkins, Iven Sandholdt, Ben Mayorga, Turtle Thomson and Ryan Mitchell. The team is coached by Jimi Perkins and assisted by Clint Cass, Jacob Burt and team manager Carter Yeomans.
Lady Warrior Basketball off to impressive start
The last time the Lady Warriors played basketball was in the 2019-2020 school year, finishing one of their best seasons in school history with a league championship and an 18-3 (10-0 SYL) record. After a year hiatus due to COVID, Tehachapi (3-1) is looking to continue where they left off as a top contender in Kern Country again.
Already opening the season with a very difficult schedule against CIF Central Section top-tier teams, the only loss for the Lady Warriors has been to the Division I section title contender Bakersfield Drillers, 60-12. Victories have come against Palmdale (49-13), Liberty (34-33) Centennial (36-30).
Leading the way through four games has been Michelle Orellana (30 points, eight rebounds), Trista Diefenderfer (29 points, 29 rebounds, eight steals), Laura LaMonte (25 points, 9 rebounds, 11 assists, nine steals), Ashley Neaderbaomer (17 points, 11 rebounds), Allysa Taylor (12 points, seven rebounds), Lindsay Tye (10 rebounds) and Riley Walden (five rebounds, five steals).
Diefenderfer was also named to the Bakersfield High All-Tournament team and Ashley Neaderbaomer was named player of the game against Liberty.
Playing for the Lady Warriors this season are seniors Allysa Taylor, Sara Vazquez, Ashley Neaderbaomer, Sofia Pucciarelli and Luz Sanchez, juniors Desiree Torres, Trista Diefenderfer, Michelle Orellana, Laura LaMonte, Lindsay Tye, sophomores Carly Hayes, Camille Foster and freshman Riley Walden. The team is coached by Scott Sheen and assisted by Cedar Caldwell.
Warrior Cross Country closes season in Fresno
Tehachapi Warrior Cross Country brought their season to a close last month when they traveled to Woodward Park – Fresno to run in the Division IV CIF Central Section finals. A total of six Warriors made the trek and ran the rugged 5k course.
On the boys’ side, 23 schools and 166 runners represented Division IV. Senior Jose Flores (18:49) brought his fantastic cross country tenure to an end by finishing 39th overall. Also running for THS was sophomore Samuel Torres (21:48).
The Lady Warriors had four runners competing against 16 other schools and 113 athletes on the same 5k course. Junior Emily Valdez (23:17) brought her first season in cross country to a very respectable close by finishing 35th overall in Division IV. Also representing THS was senior Anahi Machado (24:55), who ended her cross country tenure as a three-year member, sophomore Kylie Steele (25:25) and Sophomore Florance Roldan-Perez (34:37)
