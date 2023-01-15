The Warriors started the South Yosemite League with a pair of hard-fought games, narrowly losing to South 72-71 and recording a victory over East, 62-56.

Tehachapi (5-12; 1-1 SYML) was led in the win over East from Iven Sandholdt, who had a game-high 23 points, followed by Corey Perkins with 16 points and Turtle Thomson with 15 points.

