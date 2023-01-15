The Warriors started the South Yosemite League with a pair of hard-fought games, narrowly losing to South 72-71 and recording a victory over East, 62-56.
Tehachapi (5-12; 1-1 SYML) was led in the win over East from Iven Sandholdt, who had a game-high 23 points, followed by Corey Perkins with 16 points and Turtle Thomson with 15 points.
In the loss against South, Perkins was the leading scorer with 27 points, followed by Sandholdt with 16 points, Karson Tiewater with 11 points, Thomson with 10 points and Ryan Mitchell, Ben Mayorga and Devin Jackson combining for seven points.
The Warriors will continue their league schedule this week with an away game against North on Wednesday and a home game against West this Friday. Both varsity games will tip off at 6:30 p.m.
Lady Warrior basketball rolls in league openers
Tehachapi (15-1; 2-0 SYML) opened up the league season with two strong performances, recording blowout victories over South (74-24) and East (62-24).
In the victory over South, Laura LaMonte led the way with 20 points, six rebounds and six steals, followed by Michelle Orellana (17 points, six steals), Kennedy Perkins (seven points, five rebounds), Trista Diefenderfer (10 rebounds, six points) and Riley Walden (six points, four steals). Other contributors were Annie Loken (four points), Koree Rodden (five steals, four points, four assists, four rebounds), Camille Foster (eight rebounds, four points) and Carly Hayes (five rebounds).
In the win over East, Orellana had 14 points and five steals, followed by LaMonte (12 points, five assists, four steals), Emily Valdez (eight points), Perkins (nine rebounds, seven points), Diefenderfer (seven points), Walden (four points), Jamie Neaderbaomer (five rebounds, four points), Diefenderfer (11 rebounds), Rodden (five rebounds) and Foster (four rebounds).
The JV Lady Warriors (9-3; 2-0 SYML) also won their first two league games, defeating South (38-22) and East (48-13).
In the win over South, Jaelyn Dock (13 points), Sophia Garcia (13 points, nine rebounds) and Pristine Perkins (17 rebounds, six points) were the team leaders. Against East, Averee Napier had 20 points, followed by Dock (12 points) and Garcia (12 points).
The Lady Warriors will have two more SYML contests this week, a home game against North this Wednesday and an away game against West this Friday. JV will tip-off at 5:15 p.m. and the varsity will start at 6:30 p.m.
