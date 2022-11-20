The varsity soccer season got off to a rocky start last week in a 3-0 pre-season loss against Delano-Cesar Chavez at Coy Burnett Stadium. Despite the defeat, Hairo Rodirguez was able to record five saves at keeper. The JV boys also lost their contest to the Titans, 5-0.

Playing for Mountain Soccer on the varsity squad are seniors Ryan Wilson, Magnus Daugaard, Arden Kendrick, Edwin Cantabrana, Brody Franchere, Evan Pinan, Hairo Rodriguez, Xander Lynch, Martin Rodriguez and Malakai Del Villar, juniors Brendan Sanchez, Marco Delgado, Adrian Gonzalez, Ricky Swisher and Abraham Trejo, sophomores Danny Gonzalez, Saul Villa Manzano, Beckham Franchere, Ethan Cardenas and Leo Gonzalez and freshmen Cian Morgan and Adrian Anaya. The coaches are Bruce Butler and Brandy Lynch.