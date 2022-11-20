The varsity soccer season got off to a rocky start last week in a 3-0 pre-season loss against Delano-Cesar Chavez at Coy Burnett Stadium. Despite the defeat, Hairo Rodirguez was able to record five saves at keeper. The JV boys also lost their contest to the Titans, 5-0.
Playing for Mountain Soccer on the varsity squad are seniors Ryan Wilson, Magnus Daugaard, Arden Kendrick, Edwin Cantabrana, Brody Franchere, Evan Pinan, Hairo Rodriguez, Xander Lynch, Martin Rodriguez and Malakai Del Villar, juniors Brendan Sanchez, Marco Delgado, Adrian Gonzalez, Ricky Swisher and Abraham Trejo, sophomores Danny Gonzalez, Saul Villa Manzano, Beckham Franchere, Ethan Cardenas and Leo Gonzalez and freshmen Cian Morgan and Adrian Anaya. The coaches are Bruce Butler and Brandy Lynch.
On the junior varsity team are juniors Nathan Walters, Eben Torres and Fernando Hernandez, sophomores Grant Warner, Brandon Araujo, Anakin Schmiedeke, Lewis Schulstad, Bryan Sanchez, Isaac Read and Trey Rodriguez and freshmen Kevin Chitwood, Gaige Sorenson, Nico Swihart, William Crookston, Lars Mathiasen, Anthony Alvarez, Matthew Oakley, Yave Andrade, Surdeep Singh, Weston Schultz, Dominic Vivo Amore and Phillip Mangelsdorf. Coaching the JV team this year is Juan Garcia.
Ladies Soccer records big victory over Titans
Mountain Soccer opened the year with an impressive victory on the road, taking out Delano-Cesar Chavez, 7-0.
Taitlyn Kingsbury led the team with four goals, followed by Hannah Tyree with two goals and three assists, Kailey Kolesar with a goal, and Madilyn Schneider, Autumn Heeb and Rylie Jelleschitz each with an assist. At keeper, Makenna Paxton got the win and recorded a save.
Playing for the varsity this season are seniors Taitlyn Kingsbury, Madilyn Schneider, Iliana Aviles, Kailey Kolesar, Maddy Richmond and Sophie Schulstad, juniors Kennedy Cimental, Bethany Sierra, Lindsay Young, Natalie Richmond, Giselle Cardenas, Kate Backhaus, Hannah Tyree, Indyana Swihart and Rylie Jelleschitz, sophomores Marissa Grier, Carlee Hensler, Tailey Jelleschitz, Ivie Billings, Bella Shipman and Makenna Paxton and freshman Autumn Heeb. Coaching the varsity this year is Tyson Kingsbury and Josh Jelleschitz.
On the junior varsity team this year are juniors MacKenna Chambers, Debra Ramirez and Selena Smith, sophomores Cassandra Arias-Prado, Angelina Farias, Ariana Ledezma, Anna Li, Madyson Schulze, Kayden Spykerman and Grace Wood and freshmen Janette Arias, Morgan Chambers, Gloria-Cristina Checa, Savannah Cordova, Maria Gonzalez, Kayley Jorris, Gizel Olmos Lopez and Remi Spina. Coaches for the JV this year are Collin Grimes and Derek Demus.
Cross Country closes year in Central Section Finals
The Mountain Cross Country team closed their season at Woodward Park in Fresno at the Central Section finals.
The Warriors ended the day with a 16th place finish in Division IV out of 23 teams competing. Competing for the Warriors was Samuel Torres, who turned in the top mark in the three-mile course with a time of 19:27. Other runners were Colter Grenz (19:41), Walker Fleming (19:51), Osiel Bahena (20:16) and James Adamson (24:50).
The Lady Warriors closed out the day in the Central Section Division IV race with Violet Casas turning in the THS top time in the three-mile course with a run of 22:31, good for 25th place. Other runners for Tehachapi were Baylee Torres (23:36) and Emily Valdez (23:54).
