The Warriors registered a pair of goals this past week in South Yosemite Mountain League action in losses to East (5-1) and North (4-1).
Against East, Brody Franchere found the back of the net with a goal. Brendan Sanchez (2), Leo Gonzalez, Beckham Franchere were credited with shots on goal in the match. At keeper, Hairo Rodriguez had 10 saves.
In the loss against North, Edwin Cantabrana had a goal off an assist from Alex Colado. Tehachapi (2-15-4; 0-7-0 SYML) was active on offense, registering 17 shots on goal. Leading the way was Magnus Daugaard (5), Colado (4), Cantabrana (3), Martin Rodirguez (2), Evan Pinan (2) and Brody Franchere. At goal, Rodriguez had seven saves for the Warriors.
Mountain Soccer will close out their season this week with an away match against West on Wednesday and a home match against Arvin on Friday. Both contests will start at 6 p.m.
Ladies Soccer victorious against East and North
Mountain Soccer continued their winning ways in a pair of SYML matches with dominating performances against East (4-0) and North (4-0).
Against East, Kailey Kolesar secured the hat trick with three goals scored while Hannah Tyree also scored a goal. Taitlyn Kingsbury (2) and Maddie Schneider recorded assists. Marissa Grier had two saves and Makenna Paxton had a save in the clean sheet victory.
In the win over North, Bethany Sierra, Kolesar, Tyree and Kingbury all scored goals, while Autumn Heeb, Tyree (2) and Kolesar all had assists. Paxton had three saves and Grier two saves in the shutout win.
Tehachapi (17-4-1; 6-1-1) can clinch at least a share of the SYML title this Wednesday with a victory over West. The Lady Warriors are currently tied with South in the league standings.
The Lady Warriors match against West will start at 6 p.m. at Coy Burnett Stadium. The regular season will conclude with an away match against Arvin on Friday, also with a 6 p.m. start time. Bracket seedings will be announced this weekend for the CIF Central Section playoffs.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Warriors also earned a pair of victories with wins over East (2-1) and North (5-0).
