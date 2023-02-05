The Warriors registered a pair of goals this past week in South Yosemite Mountain League action in losses to East (5-1) and North (4-1).

Against East, Brody Franchere found the back of the net with a goal. Brendan Sanchez (2), Leo Gonzalez, Beckham Franchere were credited with shots on goal in the match. At keeper, Hairo Rodriguez had 10 saves.