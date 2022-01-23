At a recent Lady Warrior basketball home game, long-time score table official and TUSD employee Elizabeth Sheley was presented the game ball and flowers for a recent victory over the Garces Rams.
Sheley, who is set to retire in February after 19 years as a TUSD employee, has been a loyal and consistent member of the THS basketball score table for many years.
The public address announcer gave the following tribute during the pre-game ceremony, “A member of our score table has been a steadfast representative at our games this season as well as seasons past. She has attended this season despite the challenge of having to go through chemotherapy, countless doctor appointments both locally and at UCLA and surgeries to treat her cancer diagnosis. Elizabeth Sheley is an example to us all of what a true Warrior is.
"Elizabeth, as a show of appreciation, the basketball program and our community would like to present you with the game ball from the recent victory over Garces. Thank you for being our Most Valuable Warrior at that game and this entire season!”
Sheley’s family — Rebekah Sheley (daughter), Dale Sheley (husband) and Joan Brooding (mother) — was on hand during the pre-game tribute.
Lady Warriors defeat No.3 ranked team in Kern County
Mountain Basketball suffered a league loss early in the week over Bakersfield Christian, 52-44, but bounced back in a big way last Thursday by defeating Golden Valley, 40-38. The win by the Lady Warriors gave the No.3 Kern County ranked Lady Bulldogs only their second loss of the season in 16 games.
Tehachapi (8-6; 1-1 SYL) was down by seven points at halftime but their offense came alive in the second half with great ball movement. Lindsay Tye recorded two free-throws with less than 10 seconds remaining to clinch the victory.
Leaders in the game included Michelle Orellana (12 points), Trista Diefenderfer (10 rebounds, six points, five assists), Camille Foster (six points, eight rebounds), Allysa Taylor (six points), Laura LaMonte (five points, five rebounds) and Riley Walden (four rebounds).
In the loss against Bakersfield Christian, standout performances came from Orellana (18 points, eight rebounds), Foster (eight points), Diefenderfer (six rebounds), LaMonte (seven assists, five rebounds) and Walden (13 steals).
In junior varsity action, Tehachapi (11-0; 2-0 SYL) defeated Bakersfield Christian, 80-19. Baylee Torres (20 points, six rebounds), Jaydyn Poulson (19 points, six rebounds), Jaime Neaderbaomer (14 points), Kennedy Perkins (12 rebounds, 11 points, five assists, five steals), Victoria Pena (five rebounds) and Addison Grenz (five rebounds) had strong performances.
Boys Basketball battling against elite SYL competition
The varsity boys basketball team suffered a pair of losses in league play last week, falling to Bakersfield Christian 58-30 and Golden Valley 57-50.
Despite the defeats, Tehachapi (4-9; 0-3 SYL) fought hard in both contests, playing short-handed due to health and safety protocols and injuries that limited player availability.
Against BCHS, Turtle Thomson led Warrior scorers with 10 points, followed by Corey Perkins with eight points. Cameron VanOstrand also had a strong performance, scoring seven points and was praised by the Warrior coaching staff with putting in maximum effort in the games and in practice. In the loss against Golden Valley, Tehachapi led after the first quarter 8-7 and the game was tied at halftime, 24-24, but the Bulldogs had big third quarter to pull out the seven point victory. Thomson was the leading scorer with 21 points, followed by Wyatt Baldwin with 11 points and Iven Sandholdt with eight points.
In junior varsity action, Tehachapi (5-8; 0-3 SYL) was also playing shorthanded due to health and safety protocols and succumbed to a pair of losses to BCHS, 60-36 and Golden Valley, 68-38. Leading scorers against BCHS were Karson Tiewater (19 points), Anthony Cerbantez (12 points) and Kaleb Songer (five points). Cerbantez (19 points) and Jason Garcia (12 points) were the leading scorers against Golden Valley.
In the frosh contest, the Warriors remained perfect in league play with a 45-31 victory over BCHS and 42-13 victory over Golden Valley. Tehachapi (7-1; 3-0 SYL) was led in the win over Bakersfield Christian by Devin Jackson (15 points, eight rebounds, five steals), Zachary Darrington (seven points), Andrew Aguirre (six points, five rebounds), Kenny Pitt (six points), Adrian Pina (five rebounds).
Jackson (19 points, eight rebounds, seven steals), Carter Kolesar (five points) and Aguirre (five rebounds) were the leaders against Golden Valley.
Girls Soccer is back, records tie over Golden Valley
After a long hiatus in soccer play due to health and safety protocols, the Lady Warriors were able to get back to action last Thursday and recorded a 2-2 tie over Golden Valley.
Tehachapi (8-3-3; 0-0-1 SYL) recorded goals from Hannah Tyree and Kailey Kolesar and assists from Taitlyn Kingsbury and Tyller Hensler. Goalie Lilian Ledezma also had a strong game with 19 saves.
In boys soccer action, Tehachapi (0-13-1; 0-2 SYL) lost to Golden Valley, 6-1. Gabriel Cardenas scored a goal in the first half and recorded two shots on goal. Brandon Zacarias had three shots on goal while Ricky Rodriguez had two shots on goal in the contest. At keeper, Hairo Rodriguez recorded 20 saves.
