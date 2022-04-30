The Frosh-Soph Lady Warriors had an impressive showing at Independence High School in the league championships, taking first-place honors as a team.
The frosh-soph girls won the overall SYL championship with a team score of 95.5, followed by Ridgeview (89), Independence (86.5), Bakersfield Christian (55), Golden Valley (22) and West (22).
Leading the way was Claire Shadduck taking first in the 100 meters (13.2) and the 200 meters (28.5), followed by Florence Perez taking first in the 100 meter hurdles (20.2), first in the 300 meter hurdles (1:02.7) and fifth in the 800 meters (3:06.1).
Ivie Billings took fourth in the 100 meters (14.0) and fifth in the 200 meters (30.9), while Giselle Cardenas took first in the 800 meters (2:58.8) and second in the 400 meters (1:11.1).
Emma Gonzales also took fourth in the 400 meters (1:12.7) and third in the 800 meters (3:03.5).
Taking first place in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays for Tehachapi was the team of Billings, Cardenas, Gonzales and Shadduck (56.2, 4:46.2).
On the frosh-soph boys side, Independence won the meet with a score of 160, followed by West (103), Ridgeview (80), Tehachapi (53), Bakersfield Christian (36) and Golden Valley (19).
Leo Gonzalez won the 110 meter hurdles (17.5) with a first place finish and followed up with fourth place in the 300 meter hurdles (47.0) and fifth in the long jump (15’ 0”).
AJ Anderson took first place in the long jump (19’ 5.5”), second in the 100 meters (11.4) and second in the 200 meters (23.6).
Other finishers included Samuel Torres taking 16th in the 100 meters (12.6), 30th in the 200 meters (29.9) and 13th in the 400 meters (1:08.5), Owen Henry taking 20th in the 100 meters (13.3), 25th in the 200 meters (28.4) and seventh in the high jump (13’, 6.75”), Walker Fleming finishing 26th in the 100 meters (14.2) and eighth in the 1600 meters (5:44.1) and Grant Warner taking 28th in the 100 meters (14.7), third in the high jump (4’ 8”), sixth in the high jump (13’ 7”) and fourth in the triple jump (28’ 8”).
Safford throws ceremonial first pitch for Warrior Baseball
Jacob Safford, a senior at Tehachapi High School, recently took part at a league home game for Mountain Baseball as the guest of honor to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Safford, a member of the Warrior Basketball team this past winter, is a three-time cancer survivor. Tehachapi and Bakersfield Christian baseball teams were teaming up with "Go 4 the Goal" to raise funds in support of Valley Children’s Hospital and pediatric cancer.
Mountain Football schedule released for 2022 falls season
The Tehachapi Warrior Football schedule has been officially released by the high school athletic department, with the line-up featuring a mixture of new and old foes.
In the pre-season, the Warriors will kick the year off against Ridgecrest-Burroughs on the road on Aug. 19, followed by a pair of home games against Bakersfield-Highland (Aug. 26) and Taft (Sept. 2). Tehachapi will finish the pre-season with a pair of away games against Wasco (Sept. 9) and Arvin (Sept. 16) and a home game against Visalia – Golden West (Sept. 23).
The Warriors will then head right into league in a newly formed conference called the Mountain League. The Kern High School District recently re-vamped all teams in Kern County to new leagues, scrapping the Yosemite Leagues and forming new conferences.
Tehachapi will face-off against all-Bakersfield foes in South (Sept. 30 – home), East (Oct. 7 – away), North (Oct. 14 – away) and West (Oct. 21 – home) in the newly-formed five-team league. Tehachapi’s seasonal bye week will come at the very end of the season on Oct. 28, with the CIF playoffs set to start the following week on Nov. 4.
