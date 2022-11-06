Mountain Golf closed out a stellar year in courses throughout Kern County by winning the South Yosemite Mountain League championship and achieving a perfect 7-0 mark in tournament play.

The Lady Warriors had the top-four in averages among all teams in the league, with Rylie Jelleschitz (55.7), Makenna Paxton (57.2), Kassie Stilson (58.8) and Tailey Jelleschitz (59.5) taking the top four spots in nine-holes.