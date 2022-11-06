Mountain Golf closed out a stellar year in courses throughout Kern County by winning the South Yosemite Mountain League championship and achieving a perfect 7-0 mark in tournament play.
The Lady Warriors had the top-four in averages among all teams in the league, with Rylie Jelleschitz (55.7), Makenna Paxton (57.2), Kassie Stilson (58.8) and Tailey Jelleschitz (59.5) taking the top four spots in nine-holes.
As a team, Tehachapi took first place in league meets at Buena Vista (289), North Kern (302), Kern River (293), Beuna Vista (299), Sundale (294) and North Kern (279). In league total points, the Lady Warriors amassed 48 total points, with East (34 points), West (24 points), South (12 points) and North (two points) rounding out the rest of the league standings.
Playing on the team this season were Ivie Billings, Sierra Ehresman, Rylie Jelleschitz, Tailey Jelleschitz, Makenna Paxton, Kayden Spykerman and Kassie Stilson. Coaching the Lady Warriors this season were Collin Grimes, Richard Durham and Yolanda Durham.
Ladies Tennis falls in CIF semis, Young sets school record
Mountain Tennis ended their season this past week in the CIF Central Section Division V semifinals, falling 7-2 to No. 3 seed Golden Valley.
In the match against the Bulldogs, Maddy Richmond won at second singles for the Lady Warriors with a 6-4, 7-6 victory while Lindsay Young and Paityn Billings won at second doubles, 8-2. With the victory in doubles, Lindsay Young is now the single season record holder for the Lady Warriors with 32 total match victories in one season.
Young and Richmond in singles and Anna Boesler and Billings in doubles also represented Tehachapi in the CIF South Area Individual Tournament this past week, falling in their first-round matches.
Overall, Tehachapi (17-8; 7-1 SYML) finished as the league champions and will celebrate their season this Wednesday at a Team Banquet at Mountain Bowling – P-Dubs.
Mountain Volleyball closes year at Fresno Christian
The Lady Warriors volleyball team closed out their season on the road at Fresno Christian in the CIF Central Section Division IV semifinals, falling to the Eagles 21-25, 27-25, 14-25, 16-25. Fresno Christian went on to win the championship later in the week.
Tehachapi closed out their season with an overall record 17-13, winning the South Yosemite Mountain League championship with a perfect 8-0 record.
Cross Country competes in KC Championships
Mountain Cross Country traveled to Hart Park this past Saturday to compete in the Kern County Cross Country Championships.
Highlights of the meet for the Warriors were Amanda Edwards (23:40), Samuel Torres (18:48) and Osiel Bahena (20:13) in the three-mile varsity race.
On the Frosh/soph side, the Braves were led by Walker Fleming (12:31 – 13th), Eric Swanson (15:10) and Kaiden Alvarez (16:15). For the frosh-soph girls, Baylee Torres (14:07) and Violette Casas (14:08) took home first and second place, followed by Drew Sherman (15:07 - ninth) and Emma Gonzales (16:21 – 22nd). Torres and Casas received individual medals for their results.
Warrior Cross Country will gather at Hart Park this Thursday, Nov. 10 to compete in the South Yosemite Mountain League Finals. The JV and Varsity ladies will be competing for league titles in the two-mile and three-mile courses.
