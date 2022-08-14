The Mountain Tennis program is officially under new leadership to start the 2022 season, with Bear Valley Tennis Pro Rick Lund taking on the program after many seasons as the head coach for the varsity boys tennis team.
Lund has guided the boy’s program to four league titles in nine seasons and two trips to the CIF championship finals. Assisting Lund will be Jennie Young.
Playing for the tennis team this season are seniors Anna Boesler, Ashley Herion and Maddie Richmond, junior Lindsay Young, sophomores Bella Gonzalez and Hailey Hyun and freshmen Kiera Allende, Paityn Billings, Rose Gray, Jane Stanley and Carly Sterk.
The Lady Warriors will open the season at Bakersfield High next Tuesday, Aug. 23. First serve will be at 3:30 p.m.
THS volleyball announces rosters for season
The Mountain Volleyball program had over 60 student athletes try out for a spot on the varsity, junior varsity and frosh-soph teams and rosters were recently announced for the 2022 season.
Playing for the Varsity Warriors this season will be seniors Kailey Cueva, Trista Diefenderfer, Laura LaMonte, Kaidence Lehman, Kendall McKinney, Michelle Orellana, Reagan Rodriguez, Sophie Schulstad and Hannah Weinstein, juniors MacKenna Chambers, Carly Hayes, Sophia Kendrick, Davery Pogon-Cord, sophomore Annie Loken and freshman Koree Rodden. The head coach is Renn Amstead.
On the Junior Varsity Warriors this season are juniors Stephanie Dias-Llamas, Emely George, Natalie Richmond and Allie White, sophomores Ellison Gardner, Presley Gardner, Livee Garrett, Kayden Killingsworth, Lacey Murray, Isabel Ortiz, Kiya Richardson and Malaya Westbrook and freshmen Pristine Perkins and Kendall Williams. The head coach is DeVerie Riley.
Rounding out the program on the Frosh-Soph Warriors will be sophomore Madyson Schulze and freshmen Lilyana Bundt, Morgan Chambers, Yumiko Checa, Savannah Cordova, Brooke Cueva, Kayden Grigsby, Norelle Jackson, Kayley Jorris, Audrey Landers, Kayla Roach, Katelyn Rushing, Ella Schneider and Remi Spina. The team will be coached by Maura Smith.
THS Volleyball will participate in a scrimmage in Bakersfield this Monday and Tuesday prior to their first contest of the season this Thursday afternoon in Ridgecrest. Tehachapi will face off against Ridgecrest-Burroughs at 6:15 p.m. (Varsity), 5 p.m. (JV) and 4 p.m. (Frosh-Soph).
