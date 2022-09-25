Mountain Football had a setback last Friday night with their first loss of the season in a 34-13 defeat to Visalia-Golden West at Coy Burnett Stadium.

Tehachapi (5-1) did get the first score in the contest when AJ Anderson rushed for a 54-yard touchdown on the Warriors first offensive play from scrimmage. Anderson finished the game with 119 yards on only six carries before suffering an injury in the second quarter and not returning to action.

Recommended for you