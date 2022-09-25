Mountain Football had a setback last Friday night with their first loss of the season in a 34-13 defeat to Visalia-Golden West at Coy Burnett Stadium.
Tehachapi (5-1) did get the first score in the contest when AJ Anderson rushed for a 54-yard touchdown on the Warriors first offensive play from scrimmage. Anderson finished the game with 119 yards on only six carries before suffering an injury in the second quarter and not returning to action.
Karson Tiewater assumed most of the carries the rest of the game, finishing with 132 all-purpose yards, including 72 yards rushing and a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Levi Hart, Wyatt Richie and Andrew Aguirre also combined for 71 yards rushing.
Defensively, Richie had a strong game with 18 tackles and a sack, followed by Martin Rodriguez with 13 tackles, Nick Smith with eight tackles and Tiewater, Tanner Gary (three hurries), Ryan Walker and Andrew Aguirre with six tackles each. Other leaders included Christian Morse and Raul Navarro with five tackles apiece.
In junior varsity action, the Warriors came back from a 18-7 first half deficit to defeat the Trailblazers, 19-18.
Tehachapi (5-0) was led in the game by quarterback Anthony Cerbantez, who had seven completions for 141 yards and a touchdown. Cyler Hoofard was the recipient of that touchdown, finishing with 104 yards on three catches. Other receptions came from Alan Castaneda for 14 yards (two catches), Mason Rothermel for 16 yards and Wade Brooks for seven yards.
Leo Gonzalez and Kaidon Hagerty combined for 99 yards rushing and a pair of touchdown runs in other offensive highlights. On defense, Gonzalez led the team with 14 tackles and two sacks, followed by Liddon Scott with nine tackles and Kenny Pitt with eight tackles, a PAT block and two sacks. Hagerty also had two interceptions and Hoofard recorded a game winning interception in the fourth quarter.
In the freshmen contest, Tehachapi (2-3) fell to Golden West, 37-0. Tylere Lombardi led the team with five tackles and 35 kickoff return yards, followed by Conner Rothermel and Jacob Meza with four tackles each. Statistical highlights were provided by Vince and Marsha Elizondo of thswarriors.com.
The Warriors will look to bounce back this week with the start of league play and homecoming. The freshmen (5 p.m.) will face East on Thursday and the JV (5 p.m.) and varsity (7:30 p.m.) will face South on Friday.
Ladies Volleyball opens league with two victories
Mountain Volleyball is off to a great start in league play, notching two shoutout victories over South and East last week in the South Yosemite Mountain League.
Tehachapi (9-10; 2-0 SYML) defeated South 25-6, 26-10, 26-16 with strong games from Sophia Kendrick (seven kills, four aces), Trista Diefenderfer (five kills), Annie Loken (five kills, five blocks), Michelle Orellana (five aces), MacKenna Chambers (five assists) and Laura LaMonte (five assists).
The Lady Warriors also defeated East 25-14, 25-22, 25-15 with standout performances from Diefenderfer (10 kills), Schulstad (five kills), Kendrick (six aces, four kills), Orellana (17 digs, four aces), Hannah Weinstein (six digs), Laura LaMonte (11 assists) and Chambers (seven assists).
Tehachapi will continue their league schedule this week by traveling to North this Tuesday and facing West at home this Thursday.
Tennis team victorious over North and West
The Lady Warriors tennis team recorded two league victories this past week with identical 6-3 victories over North and West.
Tehachapi (9-7; 3-1 SYML) was led in the victory over North by Lindsay Young (8-0), Maddy Richmond (8-3), Anna Boesler (8-0), Paityn Billings (8-2) and Bella Gonzalez (8-3) in singles and Young/Billings (8-1) in doubles. In the win over West, Young (8-0), Richmond (8-2), Boesler (8-3), Herion (8-2), Billings (8-1) and Gonzalez (8-7) all won their singles matches.
The Lady Warriors also participated in the Lewis Cup Tournament in Bakersfield this past weekend, defeating Taft 3-3 (tiebreaker in sets). Winning their match against the Wildcats were Young (6-2, 6-4), Richmond (6-2, 6-1) and Boesler/Billings (6-2, 6-4). Gonzalez/Carly Sterk (6-3) and Rose Gray/Kiera Allende (7-6) also had set wins for the Lady Warriors.
