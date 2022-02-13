Mountain Wrestling had a memorable weekend in the CIF Section Finals with four wrestlers placing in the top five in their weight class. The results qualified them for an invite to this weekend’s prestigious Masters Tournament. Two wrestlers also claimed CIF titles.
Elijah Graves (162 pounds) and Levi Hart (147 pounds) both went undefeated at the Division V Section Tournament in Madera and won by decision in their final bouts.
Graves won his championship by a 4-0 decision over his opponent from Fresno-McLane, also taking wins by pin in previous rounds over opponents from Fresno, Bakersfield-East and Hanford West.
Hart also took an individual title by a 7-5 decision over his opponent from Fresno-McLane, also taking wins by pin in the earlier rounds over opponents from San Luis Obispo and O’Neals-Minarets.
Reese Hart (145 pounds) and Celia Esquivel (103 pounds) also had a strong run in the Area 2 Valley Finals, finishing in third and fifth place, respectively.
Hart had victories over opponents from Wasco, Golden West (twice) and Frontier by pin and Esquivel defeated her opponents from Visalia-El Diamante by a 14-7 decision, Exeter by a 3-1 decision, and Foothill by pin.
If any of Tehachapi’s wrestlers place in the Masters Tournament this weekend, they will clinch a berth in the state tournament at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield starting on Feb. 24.
Ladies Soccer defeats West in league finale
The Lady Warriors will be entering the CIF Division 5 playoffs on a high note after posting a 2-1 victory over Bakersfield-West.
Tehachapi (10-9-3; 2-6-1 SYL) also had a narrow 3-2 defeat against Golden Valley last week, with Tyller Hensler and Kailey Kolesar both recording goals and Bethany Sierra and Giselle Cardenas both registering assists. Lilian Ledezma had 16 saves at keeper.
The Lady Warriors earned the No. m6 seed in the CIF Division 5 playoffs and will host No.11 Riverdale at Coy Burnett Stadium this Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will go on to face the winner of No. 3 Bishop and No. 14 Wasco in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Boys Basketball closes season against the Vikings
The Warriors played inspired basketball in the final game of the season this past week but still fell in a close defeat to West, 58-55.
Tehachapi (4-15; 0-9 SYL) played well at the start, surging to a 30-23 halftime lead over the Vikings behind a loud and spirited student body cheering them on from the stands.
Senior Wyatt Baldwin led the team in scoring with 18 points followed by Corey Perkins with 15 points.
In JV action, Tehachapi (5-14; 0-9 SYL) lost 58-34 to West and 72-40 to Golden Valley. Anthony Cerbantez had 15 points against West and 13 points against Golden Valley. Logan Lux and Kaleb Songer added nine points each against the Bulldogs.
In the freshman league finale against Golden Valley, the Warriors took down the Bulldogs, 41-26. Andrew Aguirre (18 points, seven rebounds, five steals), Devin Jackson (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Adrian Pina (eight points, four steals) had standout games for Tehachapi (10-3; 6-2 SYL).
Boys Soccer nets three goals over BCHS to close year
Mountain Soccer closed their season this past week with the most goals scored in one game this season in a defeat to Bakersfield Christian, 5-3.
Evan Pinan scored two goals while Brandon Zacarias had a goal and two assists for Tehachapi (0-20-1; 0-9 SYL). Nicholas Siebold had nine saves at keeper.
For the season, Pinan (5), Alessandro Li Manni (3), Ricky Rodriguez (2), Zacarias (2) and Gabriel Cardenas (1) all had goals, Zacarias (5) was tops in assists and Zacarias (34), Pinan (32), Gabriel Cardenas (20), Ricky Rodriguez (13), Alessandro Li Manni (12), Brody Franchere (11) and Diego Hernandez (10) had the most shots on goal. At keeper, Hairo Rodriguez (139) and Siebold (89) had the most saves.
Calling all community tennis players for practice and drills
The high school boys tennis has started practice for the upcoming spring season. If there are any members of the community who have played tennis in the past and are interested in coming to drills and practicing with the team, you are encouraged to attend.
Practices will be Monday through Friday every week from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. until the season starts in late-February / early March. For more information, please contact Tom Shea at tehachapisports@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.