Standout local tennis players Calvin Hibbard and Magnus Daugaard had a good run in the South Yosemite Mountain League individual tennis tournament, with Hibbard winning the league championship with a first place showing in singles and Daugaard taking fourth place after knocking out two of the tournament’s top seeds in opening round matches.
Hibbard defeated Chauncy Boggs from West (6-1, 6-3) in the second round and his teammate Daugaard (6-0, 6-0) in the third round before winning the championship over Emerson Reyes from West (6-2, 6-1).
Daugaard defeated the tournament’s fifth seed Sebastian Garcia from East (1-6, 7-5, 6-3) in the first round and the fourth seed Jose Rodriguez from South in the second round (6-4, 6-4) to clinch a fourth-place finish.
Both players will be moving on to the CIF Area Individual Tournament at Wasco High School this Friday and Saturday. The top four finishers in the Area Tournament will move on to the CIF championships at Immanuel-Reedley High next weekend.
The Warriors also participated in the CIF Central Section Division III team playoffs in late April. Full results will be highlighted in a future edition of Tehachapi News.
JV Warriors perform well at SYML track and field finals
The JV Warriors and Lady Warriors gathered at Foothill High for the South Yosemite Mountain League junior varsity Track and Field Championships. Competing in 90-degree weather, the Warriors experienced their first real heat of the year but still put together a valiant effort on the day. The Warriors totaled 86.5 points to finish second overall in the league standings. The Lady Warriors produced their best effort of the year and totaled 146 team points to run away with the SYML JV title.
For the boys, Danny Gonzalez (12:03.14) in the grueling 3,200 meters finished second overall. In the field events, Alex Leon was third in the shotput with a throw of 36' 7.5". Kenneth Pitt threw 98' 6" in the discus to also pick up a third-place finish. The long jump saw Aiden Nicholson put up a jump of 18' 4.75" for second place. In the high jump. the Warriors swept the top three places as Keegan Ford (5' 2") was third, Thaddeous Dyer (5' 2") took second and Carter Barthelmes (5' 4") grabbed first place. Triple jump featured Colter Grenz with a leap of 34' 10" to finish first. Leo Gonalez continued his outstanding season bringing home three individual medals, finishing second in the triple jump (34' 6.75") and two gold medals in the hurdles, 110 meter hurdles – 17.51 and 300 meter hurdles – 45.40.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Warriors proved their mettle as they powered through the meet posting personal bests and multiple individual medals on the day. In a true team effort, Bryanna Grimes recorded a personal best in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters. scoring valuable points to help the ladies’ efforts. Rameen Sandhu posted personal bests in the 100 meters, 200 meters and long jump to help the cause and brought home a team gold medal in the 4x400 relay. Gloria-Christina Checa doubled on the day with a third-place finish (24.89) in the 100 meter hurdles and then second place in the 300 meter hurdles (1:06.16). Arwen Lambert also pulled the double taking home two second place finishes in the long jump (12' 11") and the triple jump (26' 4.6").
Abby Strategos, the lone THS representative in the shot put and discus throw, saw a fantastic two gold medals, winning the shotput (27' 6.6") and the discus (78' 8"). Drew Sherman took the individual silver in the 400 meters finishing second (1:05.51) and bringing home two team gold medals in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Baylee Torres also pulled the triple on the day, seeing two individual gold medals in the 200 meters (28.99) and the 400 meters (1:05.30) and a team gold in the 4x400 relay.
Delilah Cardenas had a second-place finish in the 200 meters (29.96) and then capped her day off with a first place in the 100 meter hurdles (18.12) and first place in the 300 meter hurdles (54.64). Emma Gonzales grabbed two bronze medals in the 400 meters (1:09.82) and posting a (3:05.10) for third place in the 800 meters. Ivie Billings was also rewarded with third place in the 200 meters (30.44) and first place in the 100 meters (14.31). Billings also picked up two team gold on the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Next up for track and field, the Varsity Warriors and Lady Warriors will compete on the Foothill High track in the SYML Varsity Track and Field Championships this Thursday, May. 4. Start time is slated for 2 p.m.
Varsity boys golf wins SYML League title
After their first place showing at Rio Bravo last week, the varsity Warriors have clinched the league title. Full results and highlights will be posted in a future edition of the Tehachapi News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.