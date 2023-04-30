2023SYMLTennisFinals1.jpg

Calvin Hibbard and Magnus Daugaard show off their medals after finishing in first and fourth place respectively at the SYML individual tournament.

 Photo by Jennie Young

Standout local tennis players Calvin Hibbard and Magnus Daugaard had a good run in the South Yosemite Mountain League individual tennis tournament, with Hibbard winning the league championship with a first place showing in singles and Daugaard taking fourth place after knocking out two of the tournament’s top seeds in opening round matches.

Hibbard defeated Chauncy Boggs from West (6-1, 6-3) in the second round and his teammate Daugaard (6-0, 6-0) in the third round before winning the championship over Emerson Reyes from West (6-2, 6-1).

