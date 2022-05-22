Tennis player Calvin Hibbard recently achieved a feat that has not been accomplished in more than a decade for a Tehachapi High athlete, reaching the CIF Central Section Top 16 tournament in singles.
Hibbard reached the elite round of competition after impressive victories in the CIF South Area Tournament, defeating Centennial’s Braeden Burrow and Liberty’s Arek Plate in straight sets.
At the final tournament, Hibbard earned the No. 11 seed and fell to the No. 6 seed from Arroyo Grande, George Keskinov.
Hibbard ended his season with a 23-4 overall record, with his only defeats to the No. 1-, No. 2- and No. 6-rated players in the CIF Central Section.
In the South Area Tournament, other representatives for Tehachapi in singles included James Adamson and Gabe Cardenas, and playing doubles were the tandems of Tomas Lakostik-Donovan Russell, Diego Hernandez-Ozzy Bahena and Laksha Prajapati-Nick Siebold.
Warrior frosh-soph baseball finishes league with winning record
The Warriors frosh-soph baseball team recently finished its season with an overall record of 11-3-1 (6-3-1) to take second place honors in the South Yosemite League.
Playing for the Warriors this year were sophomores Braedan Warne, Zakeree Runquist and Daniel Ledesma and freshmen James Jacobsen, Kaidyn Roberts, Isaiah Perry, Ryan Oates, Evan Soper, William Small, CJ Kent and Anthony Cerbantez. The team was coached by David Towery.
Mountain softball falls to Shafter in CIF Division IV playoffs
The No. 14 seed Lady Warriors softball team ended its season in the CIF Central Section Division IV first round of the playoffs, falling to No. 3 seed Shafter, 10-0.
Shafter was up 3-0 after the first two innings and put the game away in the bottom of the fifth inning with seven runs scored.
Tehachapi (12-14) had five total hits in the game, with Jessica Hoyt, Lily Bonham, Madilyn Schneider, Claire Schmidt and Megan Watt all reaching base.
In the circle, Makinzie Yasumoto recorded a strikeout, relinquishing only two earned runs.
