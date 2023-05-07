Calivin Hibbard continued his standout season last weekend in the CIF Area Singles Tournament at Wasco, easily dispatching Daniel Garcia from Independence and Alejandro Correa from Centennial, both by 6-2, 6-2 scores, to advance to the CIF Championship Tourney in singles for a second-straight season.
Hibbard was the No. 2 seed in the area tournament and is expected to fetch a high seed in the CIF championship singles tourney this weekend. The tournament will feature the top junior players from all across central California.
Magnus Daugaard was also an area tournament participant, falling in his first round match to Alexander Padilla from Golden Valley.
Tehachapi (8-11; 3-3 SYML) ended their season as a team in the CIF Division III playoffs, falling to Wasco, 6-3. Hibbard won his match at first singles 6-0, 6-0, Daugaard won at sixth singles 6-3, 6-3, with both players also teaming up at no. 2 doubles to win 8-5. In other match highlights, Donovan Russell, James Adamson and Isaac Read all combined to win 11 games for the Warriors.
Mountain Tennis will celebrate their end of season banquet at P-Dubs - Mountain Lanes Bowling next Thursday, May. 18 at 6 p.m.
THS track and field participates in League finals
The Warrior Track and Field team gathered at Foothill High School last week for the SYML varsity finals. Team scoring saw the Lady Warriors total 26 points for fifth place and the Warriors tally 21 points to finish fourth overall. Many events saw Tehachapi athletes record personal bests for the year.
Highlighting the Lady Warriors was Debra Ramirez posting personal records in both the 100 meters (15.74) and the 200 meters (33.15). Ava Hester posted personal records in the 800 meters (3:29.33) and the 1,600 meters (7:14.97). Kodilynn Curnow and Chloe Bell saw personal records in the 100 meter hurdles (22.02 and 28.18 respectively) and in the long jump, Bell jumped 11' 1" and Curnow posted a leap of 10' 11.50". Giselle Cardenas took home the bronze medal in the 300 meter hurdles (55.83).
Florance Perez posted a personal record in the long jump (12' 1.50") and took the bronze medal with a personal record in the 100 meter hurdles (20.13). The 4x100 Relay team of Ashlynn Grimes, Kodilynn Curnow, Chloe Bell and Emily Valdez grabbed the team bronze (1:01.46). Claire Shadduck put up a personal record in the 400 meters (1:02.79) for the gold medal.
Warrior highlights for the meet were Karson Tiewater putting up personal records in the 100 meters (12.08) and the 200 meters (24.81). Kaleb Songer also posted a personal record in the 200 meters (24.90) and Levi Hart had a personal record in the 400 meters (59.18) and the discus (79' 1"). Samuel Torres had a personal record in the 800 meters (2:32.98) and Juan Parra posted a personal record in the 300 meter hurdles (47.76).
The shot put and discus also saw personal records put up by Mike Jones in shot put (34' 2") and discus (72') and Raul Navarro in the shot put (31' 2") and discus (70" 9"). Jacob Betancourt had another outstanding meet taking home three silver individual medals as well as a personal record in the 200 meters. Betancourt was second in the 100 meters (11.44), 200 meters (23.22) and high jump (5' 10").
Warrior Track and Field will travel to Nipomo on Friday, May 12, to compete in the CIF Division III Track and Field Prelims. The meet will start at noon.
