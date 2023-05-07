Calivin Hibbard continued his standout season last weekend in the CIF Area Singles Tournament at Wasco, easily dispatching Daniel Garcia from Independence and Alejandro Correa from Centennial, both by 6-2, 6-2 scores, to advance to the CIF Championship Tourney in singles for a second-straight season.

Hibbard was the No. 2 seed in the area tournament and is expected to fetch a high seed in the CIF championship singles tourney this weekend. The tournament will feature the top junior players from all across central California.

