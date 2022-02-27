High School freshman standout tennis player Calvin Hibbard recently made an impressive showing this past month at the Frank Thiessen Memorial Tennis Tournament in Bakersfield, taking first place in the 4.5 division.
Hibbard, the projected No. 1 player on the high school tennis team this spring, was able to earn enough points in his round robin bracket over opponents that featured players from Bakersfield College and adults that were former collegiate athletes.
According to the United States Tennis Association website, the National Tennis Rating Program 4.5 level is at the high-end of intermediate play and features players who have dependable strokes and serve, mastered use of power and ball spin and strong footwork and net play.
Hibbard also took second place in the 4.5 level doubles bracket of the tournament with Bear Valley Springs resident Carlin Gibbs.
The tournament is an annual event that is played in memory of Frank Thiessen, who passed away in 2019. Thiessen was a Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame inductee (2018) after a legendary run as a high school coach that spanned six decades (1962-2018). Thiessen posted a 622-124-3 record with 10 Central Section titles for the Wasco boys’ tennis team and a 563-99-4 record with 24 Central Section titles for the boys and girls Bakersfield Christian tennis teams.
Warrior Boosters recognize fall athletes of the month
The Tehachapi Warrior Booster Club is proud to announce its Athlete of the Month recipients for the fall sports season.
Athletes honored were from football, cross country, girls tennis, volleyball, girls golf and cheer.
Awardees for September were Rashad McElroy, Karson Tiewater, McKenzie Dugan, Cambria Baldwin, Aubree Dees, Kendall McKinney, Madyson Schulze, Osiel Bahena, Anahi Machado, Kaylee Hitt and Kennadee Stilson.
Awardees for October were Tylar Love, Andrew Aguirre, Kaylie Harmon, Jaidyn Oropeza, Michelle Orellana, Morgan Schwartz, Kayden Killingsworth, Samuel Torres, Amanda Edwards, Carli Trillo and Olivia Ringle.
Awardees for November were Sam Orellana, Carter Kolesar, Emma Denny, Samantha Denny, Annie Loken, Kailyn Hurst, Michaela Whitaker, Jose Flores, Emily Valdez, Cecilia Horn and Rylie Jelleschitz.
