The Junior Varsity Lady Warriors had a dominant season on the court and finished as undefeated South Yosemite Mountain League champions.
Over the course of the year, Tehachapi (17-3; 8-0 SYML) scored 694 points and gave up only 336 points. In the pre-season, they defeated Stockdale (52-9), Delano-Chavez (43-21), Rosamond (50-5), Delano-Kennedy (22-8), Taft (33-26), Independence (39-25), Foothill (40-13) and Arvin (29-28; 39-18). During league play, they defeated South (38-22; Forfeit), East (48-13; 43-2), North (33-21; 40-13) and West (27-19; 55-5).
Playing on the team this season were Olivia Loyd, Pristine Perkins, Ella Schneider, Jaelyn Dock, Averee Napier, Tatiana Vlachos, Sophia Garcia and Lilenda Graham. Coaches were Cynthia Hernandez and Cedar Caldwell.
Standout performers on the season were Dock (192 points, 76 steals, 59 rebounds, 44 assists), Garcia (152 points, 128 rebounds, 43 steals, 23 assists, 10 blocks), Napier (143 points, 79 rebounds, 45 steals, 41 assists), Perkins (146 rebounds, 84 points, 63 steals, 19 assists) and Schneider (39 steals, 17 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists).
Esquivel takes gold at California USA Folkstyle Junior Wrestling
Standout wrestler Celia Esquivel recently placed first at the California USA Folkstyle Junior Girls State Championships. Esquivel’s showing comes off a very successful high school season where she took third place at the Area 2 championships at 103 pounds and numerous first place finishes at tourneys across the state.
Esquivel’s accomplishments bode well for her chances to earn a scholarship when her high school tenure concludes. Most recently, the Woman’s Collegiate Wrestling Coalition reported 43 collegiate programs that meet the emerging sport sponsorship criteria, making those women wrestling programs eligible to be a NCAA championship sport officially this July.
Baseball earns big road win over Highland
Mountain Baseball recently had an impressive victory in Bakersfield with a 5-4 win over Highland.
The Scots had previously won the Terrio Tourney, widely considered the top Kern County tournament prior to the start of league play.
Tehachapi (5-3) had a strong performance on the mound from Kamron Sanchez, who went five innings, giving up only two earned runs and striking out two batters. Chris Turpin also had two strikeouts to close the game.
At the plate, Cyler Hoofard and Cole Nicholas both had two hits, while Matt Hughes had two runs scored and Samuel Ciaccio had two RBIs. Turtle Thomson, Hoofard and Turpin all had doubles in the contest.
Earlier in the week, the Warriors also defeated Delano-Chavez, 5-4. Dillon Kerr picked up the win pitching with three strikeouts in four innings, while Sanchez also had a strikeout. At bat, Turpin went 2-2 with two runs scored and Hughes went 2-4 with a run scored and RBI.
Up next for Tehachapi is an away game against Reedley-Immanuel on Monday and the start of league play at home against South on Thursday.
