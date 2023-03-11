The Junior Varsity Lady Warriors had a dominant season on the court and finished as undefeated South Yosemite Mountain League champions.

Over the course of the year, Tehachapi (17-3; 8-0 SYML) scored 694 points and gave up only 336 points. In the pre-season, they defeated Stockdale (52-9), Delano-Chavez (43-21), Rosamond (50-5), Delano-Kennedy (22-8), Taft (33-26), Independence (39-25), Foothill (40-13) and Arvin (29-28; 39-18). During league play, they defeated South (38-22; Forfeit), East (48-13; 43-2), North (33-21; 40-13) and West (27-19; 55-5).