The junior varsity Lady Warriors volleyball team closed out their season last week with a pair of victories and finished as undefeated South Yosemite Mountain League champions.
Tehachapi (17-6-1; 8-0 SYML) capped the year by avenging a recent non-league loss, winning in a comeback thriller over Arvin last Thursday, 25-27, 25-17, 15-9.
In regular season games, the Lady Warriors defeated each league opponent twice, South (25-19, 26-24; 25-22, 25-21), East (25-15, 25-12; 9-25, 25-8, 15-11), North (18-25, 25-23, 15-4; 25-16, 25-23) and West (25-13, 25-21; 25-18, 25-18).
Mountain Volleyball also had impressive non-league victories this season over Bakersfield, Mira Monte, Stockdale, Arvin, Del Oro, Highland and Frontier in tournament play and pre-season contests.
Playing for the Lady Warriors this season were juniors Natalie Richmond, Stephanie Diaz and Emily George, sophomores Livee Garrett, Ellison Gardner, Presley Gardner, Lacey Murray, Kiya Richardson, Malaya Westbrook, Kayden Killingsworth and Isabel Ortiz and freshmen Pristine Perkins, Allie White and Kendall Williams.
Coaching the JV Lady Warriors was DeVerie Riley and Stacee Garrett.
The coaches and team would also like to give a special thank you to Renn Amstead, who has done so much for Tehachapi Volleyball over the last two decades and is the foundation of its success. Coach Amstead is officially retiring from THS volleyball after this season concludes.
THS Booster Club honors Athlete of the Month recipients
The Tehachapi High Booster Club recently recognized the athlete of the month recipients for the fall season – September.
The recipients included Wyatt Richie, Wade Brooks, Jacob Meza, Brooke Lander, Emily Kennison, Michelle Orellana, Kayden Killingsworth, Remi Spina, Osiel Bahena, Walker Fleming, Ashlynn Grimes, Drew Sherman, Paityn Billings and Rylie Jelleschitz.
Each student received a patch for their letterman jacket, a T-shirt and a breakfast at a small get-together at the high school earlier this month.
Congratulations to all of the honorees!
X-Country runs strong in recent Mountain Meet
Warrior Cross Country was at Lake Ming last Wednesday to compete in the third Mountain League meet of the year. It marked the final league meet until Nov. 9, where the SYML finals will be held at Hart Park in Bakersfield.
The Junior Varsity got the meet off to a flying start for Tehachapi, taking the top four spots to seal the victory. Anna Li (15:23) finished first overall, followed by Averee Napier (15:31 - second), Drew Sherman (15:43 - third) and Bryanna Grimes (16:58 - fourth). Amber McNutt (17:57) rounded out the scoring for THS finishing eighth overall.
The JV Boys were next to toe the line and ended their day finishing fifth as a team in the meet. Top runner was Donovan Russell (14:40). Russell was followed by James Adamson (14:58) and Eric Swanson (15:45).
The Varsity Lady Warriors began the day in first place in Mountain League standings. When the dust had settled, the Lady Warriors saw a second place finish in the meet and a tie with East for first place in league standings. Top Lady Warrior was freshman Violette Casas (23:30) finishing second overall, Emily Valdez (24:23) grabbed fourth place overall and Quincy Whiting (25:37) was eighth overall. This sets up a winner-take-all run at league finals on Nov. 9 between East and Tehachapi.
The Varsity Warriors brought the day to a close finishing fifth overall in the meet. Colter Grenz (20:02) was the first Warrior to cross the line finishing 10th. Jett Hensler (20:30) followed and Walker Fleming (20:41) was the third Warrior to finish.
THS cross country ran in the prestigious Mt Sac Meet this past weekend and results will be posted in a future edition of the Tehachapi News. The Warriors will be in action again at the Kern County Championships on Nov. 5 and then follow up with Mountain League Finals on Nov. 9, both events at Hart Park.
