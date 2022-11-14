Talented soccer midfielder Kailey Kolesar celebrated with family, teammates, coaches and fans in a special ceremony at Tehachapi High where she signed her letter of intent to accept a scholarship to play soccer for Biola University, a NCAA Division II affiliate.

The scholarship that Kolesar is receiving from Biola University is worth $25,000 per year ($22,000 academic and $3,000 athletic). Kolesar will enroll in the engineering program with the goal of becoming a biomedical engineer.