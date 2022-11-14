Talented soccer midfielder Kailey Kolesar celebrated with family, teammates, coaches and fans in a special ceremony at Tehachapi High where she signed her letter of intent to accept a scholarship to play soccer for Biola University, a NCAA Division II affiliate.
The scholarship that Kolesar is receiving from Biola University is worth $25,000 per year ($22,000 academic and $3,000 athletic). Kolesar will enroll in the engineering program with the goal of becoming a biomedical engineer.
“I am looking forward to being able to further my education while playing the sport I love at the collegiate level,” said Kolesar. “All while being surrounded by an amazing community that Biola has already offered me."
Kolesar has played soccer for 11 years and is coming off an outstanding junior year where she posted 10 goals and five assists in 18 games, helping the Lady Warriors to a winning record overall. Away from the pitch, Kolesar is also a talented runner, holding the school record in the 3,200 meters and taking the gold medal in the event at the CIF Central Section Division III meet last spring.
The THS senior is also one of the top students in her class with a 4.5 grade point average and is involved in many academic clubs that include National Honor Society, California Scholastic Federation, Safe School Ambassadors, Interact and the Tehachapi High Engineering and Manufacturing Academy.
“I would like to thank my parents for showing me what it is like to be unconditionally loved and supported,” added Kolesar. “I would also like to thank all my coaches who have each individually made such an amazing impact on me. I am beyond thankful.”
THS Booster Club honors Athlete of the Month recipients
The Tehachapi High Booster Club recently recognized the fall season athlete of the month recipients for October.
The recipients included Christian Morse, Kaidon Hagerty, Derek Olmscheid, Kodi Curnow, Maliya Snyder, Hannah Weinstein, Kendall Williams, Katelyn Rushing, Samuel Torres, James Adamson, Quincy Whiting, Bryanna Grimes, Rosalyn Gray and Tailey Jelleschitz.
Each student received a patch for their letterman jacket, a T-shirt and a breakfast at a small get-together at the high school.
Congratulations to all honorees!
JV Lady Warriors win SYML Cross Country championship
THS Cross Country met at Hart Park for the second consecutive week, this time to run in the South Yosemite Mountain League Finals.
The Warriors got off to a fine start as the Lady Braves performed well on the two-mile course to clinch a team SYML championship, placing in the first four spots and finishing with all the ladies in the top eight and receiving individual medals for their efforts. Drew Sherman (15:10) was the overall winner of the JV Girls Run, followed by Ana Li (15:30 – second), Averee Napier (16:02 – third), Bryanna Grimes (16:38 – fourth), Ava Hester (17:33 – seventh) and Emma Gonzales (17:47 – eighth).
The JV Braves were led by James Adamson (14:46 – 12th) and Eric Swanson (14:52 – 14th). Kaiden Alvarez (15:40 – 20th) and Wyatt Hester (16:18 – 23rd) helped THS to a fourth-place finish with North High.
The contest of the day for THS Cross Country was the SYML showdown between East High and Tehachapi in the varsity lady’s division. The Lady Warriors put forth a valiant effort on the three-mile course but fell short by four points and took second place in the league standings. The Lady Warriors placed three individuals on the All-SYML First Team Cross Country team. Violette Casas (21:27 – second), Baylee Torres (21:37 – third) and Emily Valdez (22:37 – sixth) all earned first team honors as well as individual medals on the day. Kylee Steele (24:10 – 13th), Amanda Edwards (24:16 – 14th), Quincy Whiting (25:11 – 18th) and Ashlynn Grimes (25:59 – 20th) helped the Lady Warrior effort as well.
The Varsity Warriors brought the day to a close finishing in fifth place. Samuel Torres (18:36) was top Warrior and received a medal for his 10th place finish. Colter Grenz (18:41) was next in 11th place and Walker Fleming and Osiel Bahena both ran the course in a time of (19:13 – 18th and 19th). Donovan Russell (22:50 – 31st) filled out the Warrior scoring.
Next up for THS Cross Country will be a run at Woodward Park – Fresno on Thursday to take part in the CIF Valley Finals.
