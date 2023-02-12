After securing the South Yosemite Mountain League championship with an undefeated record, the Lady Warriors learned their fate for the CIF Central Section playoffs, earning the no. 4 seed in the Division II bracket, with their first game slated for this Tuesday.
Tehachapi (23-1; 8-0 SYML) will face off against no. 13 Clovis North (10-17) of the Tri-River Athletic Conference. The Broncos play in what many consider the top league in the state, featuring perennial state powers Clovis West and Clovis. The game against Clovis North will tip-off at 6 p.m. this Tuesday evening in the THS gym.
Mountain Basketball closed out their regular season in impressive fashion last week with a victory over West (68-32) and Arvin (58-40). All 12 Lady Warriors scored against West and leading the way was Laura LaMonte (14 points, nine rebounds), Michelle Orellana (10 points), Kennedy Perkins (eight points), Jamie Neaderbaomer (seven points), Koree Rodden (nine rebounds) and Trista Diefenderer (seven rebounds). Against Arvin, Riley Walden (14 points), Orellana (13 points), Rodden (eight points, seven rebounds, five assists, four blocks), Camille Foster (eight rebounds) and Diefenderfer (seven rebounds) had strong performances.
In the junior varsity ranks, the Lady Warriors also secured a league title with an 8-0 record, defeating West (55-5) in their final SYML game. Highlights of the Lady Warriors jayvee championship season will be featured in a future edition of the Tehachapi News.
Boys Basketball closes year with victory over Arvin
The Warriors ended their season with a strong non-league finish, defeating Arvin (81-54).
Leading the way was Corey Perkins with 34 points, which included eight three-pointers. Other leaders were Iven Sandholdt with 12 points, Karson Tiewater with 10 points and Turtle Thomson with eight points. Hunter Kuithe also had a basket for Tehachapi (7-18; 1-7 SYML) to end the game.
In junior varsity action, Tehachapi (8-13; 3-5 SYML) defeated Arvin (39-35) and West (46-26). Adrian Pina had 16 points against Arvin and Carter Kolesar had 17 points against West to lead all scorers.
In the frosh-soph ranks, Tehachapi (11-4; 6-2 SYML) closed the season with victory over Arvin (32-16) and West (32-16). Thaddeus Dyer was the leading scorer with 12 points over the Bears.
