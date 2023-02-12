After securing the South Yosemite Mountain League championship with an undefeated record, the Lady Warriors learned their fate for the CIF Central Section playoffs, earning the no. 4 seed in the Division II bracket, with their first game slated for this Tuesday.

Tehachapi (23-1; 8-0 SYML) will face off against no. 13 Clovis North (10-17) of the Tri-River Athletic Conference. The Broncos play in what many consider the top league in the state, featuring perennial state powers Clovis West and Clovis. The game against Clovis North will tip-off at 6 p.m. this Tuesday evening in the THS gym.