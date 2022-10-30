Even though they finished the regular season as a league champion in the SYML, Tehachapi (17-7) did not get a favorable seeding in the CIF Division V playoffs as a No.10 seed.
The tough draw did not faze the Lady Warriors, registering a pair of upset victories this past week over No.7 seed Mira Monte and No.2 Woodlake, both by 6-3 team scores. With the two wins, Mountain Tennis advances to the playoff semifinals this Tuesday at No.3 seed Golden Valley.
The Lady Warriors defeated Mira Monte behind match wins from Maddy Richmond (6-2, 6-4), Ashley Herion (6-4, 6-1), Paityn Billings (6-2, 4-6, 10-1), Bella Gonazlez (6-2, 6-2), Herion/Billings (8-3) and Carly Sterk / Rose Gray (8-0). Against Woodlake, match wins came from Lindsay Young (6-1, 6-1), Richmond (6-1, 6-1), Herion (6-1, 6-3), Billings (6-1, 6-4), Gonzalez (6-2, 6-1) and Herion/Billings (8-2).
If the Lady Warriors are victorious against Golden Valley, they will play in the CIF championship next Tuesday, Nov. 8 against the winner of No. 5 Cesar Chavez and No. 9 seed Wasco.
Earlier in the month, Tehachapi also participated in the SYML individual tournament, with Young taking third place and Richmond fourth in singles, and Anna Boesler / Billings taking fifth in doubles. All four players will advance to the Area individual tournament this Friday and Saturday in Wasco.
Warriors at home this Friday night in CIF playoffs
Mountain Football was rewarded for their strong regular season by the CIF playoff seeding committee, earing the No. 3 seed in the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs.
Tehachapi will have a tough test in the first round, taking on Visalia-Mt. Whitney (4-6; 2-3 East Yosemite League). Mt. Whitney has a common opponent with the Warriors in Visalia-Golden West, falling to the Trailblazers 18-13 earlier this season. Golden West is the only team that has defeated the Warriors this year.
Kickoff for this Friday’s playoff contest at Coy Burnett Stadium will be at 7 p.m.
Although it's a home game for Tehachapi, tickets will not be available at the stadium and must be purchased in advance online at https://bit.ly/3Fvfkjp.
Junior Varsity Football closes stellar season
It was a season to remember for the Junior Varsity Warrior football squad, finishing the year with an undefeated 9-0 (4-0 SYML) record.
Anthony Cerbantez finished the year at quarterback with 601 yards passing and 13 touchdowns for an impressive quarterback rating of 118.3.
His favorite target was Cyler Hoofard, who had 21 receptions for 454 yards and 10 touchdowns. Alan Castaneda also had eight receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
In the running game, Wade Brooks (432 yards, eight touchdowns), Kaidon Hargerty (403 yards, seven touchdowns), Mason Rothermel (339 yards, four touchdowns) and Leo Gonzalez (295 yards, five touchdowns) provided a talented and balanced attack.
On defense, leaders included Liddon Scott (99 tackles, two sacks, fumble recovery), Gonzalez (89 tackles, two sacks, interception), Rothermel (69 tackles, two sacks), Hoofard (39 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions), Hagerty (35 tackles, two interceptions), Kenny Pitt (34 tackles, two sacks), Alex Leon (33 tackles, four sacks), Michael Short (32 tackles), Devin Smith (25 tackles), Aiden Madueno (25 tackles, two sacks), Brooks (24 tackles, interception), Christian McKibbon (22 tackles, two sacks), Carter Kolesar (20 tackles), Noah Welton (20 tackles), Carson Rolow (two sacks, fumble recovery), Castaneda (interception) and Ruben Sedano (interception).
Special teams leaders were Ethan Cardenas with a 43.9 kickoff average and Kolesar with a 40.4 kickoff average and Gonzalez with a 31.4 punt average. Gonzalez also had 117 yards in kick returns, followed by Hagerty with 94 yards and Aiden Nicholson with 90 yards.
In scoring, Hoofard led the team with 66 points, followed by Brooks (48 points), Hagerty (42 points), Gonzalez (38 points), Rothermel (30 points), Kolesar (17 points) and Cardenas (13 points).
A total of nine JV Warriors were promoted to the varsity for the playoffs. The athletes moving up are Wade Brooks, Ethan Cardenas, Anthony Cerbantez, Leo Gonzalez, Kaidon Hagerty, Cyler Hoofard, Kenny Pitt, Mason Rothermel and Liddon Scott.
