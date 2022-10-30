Even though they finished the regular season as a league champion in the SYML, Tehachapi (17-7) did not get a favorable seeding in the CIF Division V playoffs as a No.10 seed.

The tough draw did not faze the Lady Warriors, registering a pair of upset victories this past week over No.7 seed Mira Monte and No.2 Woodlake, both by 6-3 team scores. With the two wins, Mountain Tennis advances to the playoff semifinals this Tuesday at No.3 seed Golden Valley.