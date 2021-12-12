The Mountain Wrestling season has begun and so far the Lady Warriors have been logging in some impressive match wins in tournament play.
In the 150 pound division, freshman Reese Hart went a combined 6-0 in matches at the Lady Spartans Scuffle – South High and the Queen of the Valley Tourney – Golden Valley High in Bakersfield to take first place honors in both events.
Sophomore Celia Esquivel also performed well in the 106 pound division, recording four total match wins, taking third at the South tournament and second at the Golden Valley tournament.
Also competing for the Lady Warriors this season is sophomore Layla Mullins.
Next up for ladies wrestling is the Queen to Be Tournament in Corona, Calif., this Saturday.
Boys Soccer still seeking first victory of the season
It has been a rough start to the year for the Warrior boys’ soccer program, with the Warriors still seeking their first victory of the season.
Tehachapi (0-7) has suffered losses in their last four contests, losing to Kerman (3-0), Mira Monte (5-0), Taft (3-0) and most recently Shafter (2-0) in tournament play.
Hairo Rodriguez recorded a total of 17 saves at keeper in the losses against Kerman, Mira Monte and Taft.
Lady Warriors blank Taft in soccer action
The Lady Warriors have improved their pre-season record to 7-3-2 on the season after posting an impressive 4-0 victory over Taft on the road.
Against Taft, Madilyn Schneider, Natalie Richmond, Lilian Ledezma and Hannah Tyree all scored goals while Taitlyn Kingsbury and Tyree recorded assists. Ledezma also was credited with three saves at goalie.
Mountain Soccer also suffered a pair of narrow defeats in recent tourney play, falling to South and Wasco in tournament action by identical 1-0 scores, while also defeating Shafter (4-3), Chavez (4-0) and tying West (0-0).
