The Lady Warriors opened the basketball playoffs as the CIF Central Section Division II No. 8 seed and easily took care of No. 9 Shafter in a 55-40 opening round victory.
Tehachapi (14-10) led 44-24 after three quarters behind balanced scoring and suffocating defense. Leading the way was Riley Walden (12 points, four three-pointers, five assists), Laura LaMonte (nine points, three three-pointers, four rebounds), Michelle Orellana (eight points, four rebounds), Camille Foster (eight points, six rebounds, four blocks), Allysa Taylor (seven points), Trista Diefenderfer (nine rebounds, five points, four assists) and Ashley Neaderbaomer (four points).
Later in the week, the Lady Warriors took on the No. 1 seeded Tollhouse-Sierra Chieftains, falling in a narrow 55-49 defeat.
Orellana (16 points, four rebounds), LaMonte (13 points), Foster (12 rebounds, 10 points), Neaderbaomer (four points), Diefenderfer (nine rebounds), Taylor (four rebounds) and Walden (four points) all had standout performances.
Warrior Wrestlers close season at Masters Tourney
Mountain Wrestling was represented by three athletes at the Masters Tournament this past weekend and had strong results in multiple bouts.
Elijah Graves (162 pounds) recorded three wins over opponents from Firebaugh (pin), Righetti (pin) and Porterville (9-0 major decision), closing with an 11th place finish overall.
Reese Hart (145 pounds) also fared well in the ladies tournament, defeating her opponents from Atascadero (pin), Santa Maria (pin) and Golden West (7-1 decision) to finish in seventh place. Levi Hart (147 pounds) also represented Tehachapi in the tournament but fell in his first two matches.
Baseball opens season against elite area competition
Mountain Baseball opened up their season against one of the top teams in the Antelope Valley and Southern Section in Palmdale-Highland, falling in a 10-5 defeat at home.
Samuel Ciaccio pitched four innings for the Warriors, registering nine strikeouts and only one earned run. Ciaccio also went 2-3 at the plate.
Tehachapi (0-3) also began the Terrio Tournament in Bakersfield this past weekend, falling in opening round games to Ridgeview, 3-1, and Bakersfield, 11-1.
Against Ridgeview, Ciaccio had two hits and a RBI, Turtle Thomson and Cody Urso each registered a hit, while Rodney Michael had three strikeouts at pitcher. In the loss over Bakersfield, Cyler Hoofard and Christopher Turpin each had hits and Ciaccio recorded four strikeouts at pitcher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.