Earlier this month the Lady Warriors golf team traveled to Riverlakes for a match with five other schools from the South Yosemite League.
Tehachapi finished with a team score of 314, which was good enough for a mini-tournament first place finish. It marks the second team victory of the season.
Leading the Lady Warriors in the nine-hole tournament was senior captain Kennadee Stilson with a score of 50.
“(Riverlakes) had lots of traps and hills; it is a course I would like to forget,” said Stilson.
Sophomore Rylie Jelleschitz was second with a 63 and Allison Ghorbani came in third with a 64.
“Riverlakes is a difficult course with many bunkers and lots of water,” said head coach Dennis Costa. “It is a course our kids are not too familiar with and I expected our scores to be higher.”
With their second team victory in league play, the Lady Warriors are in prime position to win a league championship.
Cross Country hosts SYL at Brite Lake
THS Cross Country hosted SYL league opponents last week in a make-up meet canceled on Sept. 15 due to poor air quality. The Warriors represented Tehachapi with some fine individual runs in their respective divisions.
In the three-mile race, the varsity boys were led by senior Jose Flores (19:33), who showed signs of his freshman and sophomore form with a second place finish overall. Sophomore standout Samuel Torres (20:48), who has won every two-mile junior varsity race so far this year, moved up to the varsity level and finished 10th overall. Colter Grenz (21:50) and Walker Fleming (22:51) made their debut as varsity runners and helped pace Tehachapi to a fourth-place team finish overall.
The varsity girls had an injury that disqualified them from generating a team score. Emily Valdez (25:51) had a strong run to lead the Lady Warriors with a ninth place finish, followed by Amanda Edwards (26:46), Anahi Machado (27:10) and Ashlyn Grimes (27:37).
In the 2-mile JV girls run, Addison Grenz (18:46) was the top runner, finishing fifth overall. Kylee Steele (19:54) followed with a seventh-place run.
THS Cross Country will next travel to Wasco this Wednesday to compete in the Wasco Invitational before returning back to SYL competition in October.
