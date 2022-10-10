The Lady Warriors moved one step closer to their goal of a South Yosemite Mountain League championship with a pair of 8-1 victories this past week over East and North.
Tehachapi (13-7; 6-1 SYML) had victories over East by Lindsay Young (8-1), Maddy Richmond (8-0), Anna Boesler (8-0), Ashley Herion (8-0), Paityn Billings (8-0) and Bella Gonzalez (8-0) in singles, and Young / Rose Gray (8-1) and Carly Sterk / Hailey Hyun (8-2) in doubles.
Later in the week against North, victories in singles came from Young (8-0), Richmond (8-1), Boesler (8-1), Herion (8-0), Billings (8-1), Gonzalez (8-4) and wins in doubles came from Young / Richmond (8-1) and Herion / Billings (8-3).
If Tehachapi defeats West this week, the Lady Warriors could clinch at least a share of the SYML team title with South.
Cross Country runs in league meet
Mountain Cross Country turned in some impressive results this past week in a Bakersfield league meet, with the Lady Warriors leading the way with first place team finishes in the varsity three-mile course and junior varsity two-mile course.
The Lady Warriors varsity had 29 team points to best South (48 points) and East (48 points) in the team standings, with the top runners being Quincy Whiting (23:41 – third), Emily Valdez (23:52 – fourth) and Violet Casas (23:55 – fifth). Other runners were Kylee Steele (25:44 – 11th), Amanda Edwards (25:57 – 12th), Ashlynn Grimes (26:24 – 14th) and Drew Sherman (30:04 – 22nd). In the junior varsity race, Tehachapi (29 points) won as a team, followed by East (49 points) and South (49 points). Taking top marks were Anna Li (15:11 – second), Bryanna Grimes (16:20 – third), Averee Napier (16:36 – fourth) and Amber McNutt (18:01 – ninth). Other runners included Ava Hester (19:03 – 11th) and Florance Perez (19:43 – 13th).
The Varsity Warriors had 94 team points to finish in fifth place, with North (43) taking the team top spot. Runners for the varsity were Samuel Torres (18:47 – ninth), Jett Hensler (18:52 – 10th), Colter Grenz (19:50 – 21st), Walker Flemming (19:57 – 22nd) and Donovan Russell (25:17 – 32nd). The junior varsity took third place (76 points) behind East (26 points) and South (33 points). Competing for the JV Warriors were James Adamson (14:13 – 11th), Eric Swanson (15:32 – 19th), Kaiden Alvarez (16:13 – 27th), Wyatt Hester (16:25 – 29th) and Mateo Schaeffer (17:36 – 31st).
The Warriors will be in action again next week, Wednesday Oct. 19, for another league meet at Lake Ming.
Volleyball defeats South in SYML action
The Lady Warriors defeated South this past week in league with a three-game sweep, 25-12, 25-11, 25-13.
Tehachapi (12-11; 5-0 SYML) was led in the match by Koree Rodden (six kills), Sophie Schulstad (five kills), Michelle Orellana (four digs), Annie Loken (four digs), Laura LaMonte (six assists) and MacKenna Chambers (four assists).
Earlier in the week, the Lady Warriors fell in a 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 non-league contest to Arvin. The Bears have 28 overall wins this season and are the top team in the South Yosemite Horizon League. Standout performances against the Bears were Trista Diefenderfer (six digs, five kills), Sophia Kendrick (four kills), Carly Hayes (four kills), Loken (five blocks, four kills), Orellana (23 digs, four assists), LaMonte (10 assists, six digs) and Chambers (five assists).
