The Lady Warriors moved one step closer to their goal of a South Yosemite Mountain League championship with a pair of 8-1 victories this past week over East and North.

Tehachapi (13-7; 6-1 SYML) had victories over East by Lindsay Young (8-1), Maddy Richmond (8-0), Anna Boesler (8-0), Ashley Herion (8-0), Paityn Billings (8-0) and Bella Gonzalez (8-0) in singles, and Young / Rose Gray (8-1) and Carly Sterk / Hailey Hyun (8-2) in doubles.

