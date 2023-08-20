The Lady Warriors nearly pulled off a great victory to start the season but fell in the end to a talented Burros team, 25-13, 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, 15-7.
Tehachapi had strong momentum in the second and third set, taking 2-1 match lead heading into the fourth stanza. However, Ridgecrest-Burroughs was able to dig in and escape with the eventual victory.
Jo Rausch had a standout game for Tehachapi with 23 digs, 18 kills and three blocks on the night, followed by Koree Rodden (21 digs, 12 kills, seven blocks), Carly Hayes (10 kills), Annie Loken (seven kills), MacKenna Chambers (21 assists, six digs, three aces), Preslee Gardner (19 digs), Ellison Gardner (15 digs), Livee Garrett (26 assists, 14 digs) and Davery Pogon-Cord (five digs).
In the underclassmen ranks, the Lady Warriors lost a pair of narrow matches to Burroughs to start the year.
The junior varsity roster for Tehachapi this season consist of juniors Madeleine Martinez, Isabel Ortiz, Kiya Richardson and Madyson Schulze, sophomores Morgan Chambers, Audrey Landers, Brianne Madden, Pristine Perkins, Kayla Roach and Kendall Williams and freshmen Josey Brooks, Aliya Meza and Addison Smith. The head coach is DeVerie Riley.
The frosh-soph team roster will include sophomores Lilyana Bundt, Gloria-Cristina Checa, Kayden Grigsby, Norelle Jackson and Karley Jones and freshmen Emilee Agliano, Calley Bowser, Kylee Christy, Nevaeh Correa, Maylee Haro, Isabel Hawkins, Lainie Hoffmann, Lola Napier, Olivia Roed and Ella Sloan. The head coach is Maura Smith.
The Lady Warriors will be in action again this this week with a pair of home games against Bakersfield on Tuesday and Stockdale on Thursday. Frosh-Soph will start at 4 p.m., followed by junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6:15 p.m.
TENNIS DEFEATS INDEPENDENCE IN HOME OPENER
The Lady Warriors opened up their season and newly refurbished courts in fantastic fashion with 7-2 and 6-3 victories in varsity and junior varsity tennis over the Independence Falcons.
The varsity Lady Warriors swept singles behind victories from Naomi Park (6-0, 6-1), Paityn Billings (6-1, 6-0), Rose Gray (6-2, 6-3), Emma Gibson (6-4, 6-4), Riley Walden (6-4, 6-4) and Bella Gonzalez (6-2, 6-2). Park and Walden also teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles, 8-0.
The junior varsity squad won their match with victories from Jaskiran Grewal (6-1), Gabrielle Baker (6-5; 11-9), Shelby Wood (6-3) and Jazzalynn Ramirez (6-2) in singles and Sophia Garcia – Gabrielle Baker (8-3) and Princess Amezcua – Isabel Baker (8-1) in doubles.
The Lady Warriors will continue their season this week with matches scheduled against Taft on Tuesday and Bakersfield on Thursday.
