The Lady Warriors nearly pulled off a great victory to start the season but fell in the end to a talented Burros team, 25-13, 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, 15-7.

Tehachapi had strong momentum in the second and third set, taking 2-1 match lead heading into the fourth stanza. However, Ridgecrest-Burroughs was able to dig in and escape with the eventual victory.