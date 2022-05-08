The Lady Warriors were on fire at the plate last week in a home contest against Golden Valley, recording their best offensive output of the season in a 22-5 victory.
Tehachapi (10-13; 5-7 SYL) scored 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning to put the game away early, padding the lead with eight more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Madilyn Schneider (3-3, triple, double, three runs scored, four RBIs), Jessica Hoyt (3-3, homerun, triple, three runs scored, four RBIs) and Megan Watt (2-3, homerun, two runs scored, three RBIs) led the way for the Lady Warriors offense.
Other standouts in the game included Claire Schmidt (3-4, double, three runs scored, RBI), Alahna Gil (2-3, three runs scored), Lily Bonham (2-3, run scored, RBI), Lindsay Tye (2-4, two runs scored, two RBIs), Desiree Torres (double, run scored), Jannessa Jeffus (double, two runs scored) and Mckenzie Dugan (run scored, RBI). In the circle, Makinzie Yasumoto pitched four innings and recorded six strikeouts, with Torres picking up the save in the fifth inning.
Later in the week, the Lady Warriors nearly pulled off a comeback win over the Bulldogs, rallying with four runs in the top of the seventh, but it was not enough in a narrow 8-6 loss.
Hoyt (2-3, triple, two runs scored), Jeffus (2-3, run scored), Schneider (homerun, run scored, three RBIs) and Torres (double, run scored) led the Warrior bats in the game, while Yasumoto pitched six innings and recorded four strikeouts.
The Lady Warriors will close league play with a pair of games against Bakersfield-West this week.
Kolesar takes gold in the 3,200 at SYL finals, breaks school record
Mountain Track and Field took part in the South Yosemite League varsity championships last week at Bakersfield High School, with Kailey Kolesar highlighting the afternoon by taking first place in the 3,200 meter race (12:06.45) to break a long-standing school record held by Michelle Rooney. Kolesar also took second place in the 1,600 meter race (5:35.91), setting a personal record in both events.
Other highlights for the Warriors included Rashad McElroy (100 meters – 12.09 – eighth), James Cook (200 meters – 24.11 – third), Jose Flores (800 meters – 2:20.10 – eighth) and Ethan Korhonen (800 meters – 2:27.91 – 10th).
The Lady Warriors had strong results from Eliza Stanley (100 meters – 13.41 – seventh; 200 meters – 28.83 - sixth), Kaylee Hitt (100 meters – 15.23 – 15th; Shot Put – 16-9.50 – seventh, Discus – 49-01 – seventh), Hannah Weinstein (100 meters – 15.33 – 16th; 200 meters – 32.03 – 11th) and Ashlynn Grimes (200 meters – 32.92 – 12th; 400 meters – 1:14.68 – seventh).
Standings for the varsity boys’ had Independence taking the team title with 134 points, followed by Ridgeview (109), Bakersfield Christian (96), Golden Valley (53), West (38) and Tehachapi (14).
In the varsity girls’ standings, Independence also won the meet with 177 points, followed by Ridgeview (97), Bakersfield Christian (89), West (48), Tehachapi (25) and Golden Valley (18).
Warrior athletes who qualified for the CIF Division III championships in their respective events will compete at Exeter High School this Friday.
BVarsity All-Area Warriors announced for Winter Sports
The Bakersfield Californian BVarsity recently announced All-Area honorees for winter sports, specifically wrestling, soccer and basketball.
Earning recognition for the Lady Warriors were Trista Diefenderfer (second team – girls basketball), Kailey Kolesar (second team – girls soccer), Reese Hart (second team – girls wrestling), Michelle Orellana (third team – girls basketball), Lilian Ledezma (honorable mention – girls soccer) and Celia Esquivel (honorable mention – girls wrestling).
Taking All-Area honors for the Warriors were Wyatt Baldwin (third team – boys basketball), Gabriel Cardenas (honorable mention – boys soccer), Evan Pinan (honorable mention – boys soccer), Elijah Graves (honorable mention – boys wrestling) and Levi Hart (honorable mention – boys wrestling).
Congratulations to all THS athletes that received recognition!
