Mountain Volleyball produced an impressive result last week on the road in Bakersfield, registering a 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 sweep over the Drillers.
Leading the way for Tehachapi (4-3) in the victory was Kaidence Lehman (six kills, four aces), Trista Diefenderfer (five kills), Carly Hayes (four kills, two digs), Annie Loken (three kills, two aces, two blocks), Sophie Schulstad (three kills, three blocks), Sophia Kendrick (three aces, two kills, two digs), Michelle Orellana (nine digs, three aces, two assists), Hannah Weinstein (six digs), MacKenna Chambers (five assists), Laura LaMonte (nine assists) and Koree Rodden (three assists).
Later in the week, the Lady Warriors also took on Stockdale in Bakersfield, losing in a five-set thriller, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12.
Diefenderfer (eight kills, four aces), Loken (six kills, six digs), Kendrick (seven aces), Orellana (15 digs, four aces), Schulstad (eight blocks) and LaMonte (15 assists) had strong performances in the match over the Mustangs.
Tehachapi Volleyball will be in action again this week at Delano-Cesar Chavez on Tuesday and at Wasco on Thursday.
Tennis competes against Bakersfield and Burroughs
The Lady Warriors Tennis team had a pair of matches last week against Bakersfield and Ridgecrest-Burroughs, falling in both varsity contests 8-1 and 7-2, respectively.
In the match against Bakersfield, Maddie Richmond and Anna Boesler teamed up to win at second doubles (8-5). In singles, Ashley Herion won four games at fourth singles.
In the loss against Ridgecrest-Burroughs, Richmond won at second singles (7-5, 6-4) and Lindsay Young / Paityn Billings won at first doubles (8-6). In other match highlights, Young won five games in first singles, Boesler won seven games at third singles and Kiera Allende / Hailey Hyun won three games at third doubles.
Tehachapi (0-2) will have two matches at home this week against Highland (Tuesday) and Del Oro (Thursday).
