The Lady Water Warriors had an impressive showing in the pool last week by defeating Bakersfield Christian 91-79 to clinch a perfect record in South Yosemite League duals.
The Lady Warriors opened up the meet by placing first in the 200 Medley Relay (Olivia Ringle, Alaina Riggs, Regan Rodriguez & Hannah Regan). The boys placed first as well in the 200 Medley Relay (Carter Yeomans, Tyler Regan, Bryce Rodriguez and Iven Sandholdt).
The following Lady Warriors placed in the top three in their respective events: Hannah Regan (100 Freestyle – first, 50 Yard Freestyle – first), Olivia Ringle (200 Yard Individual Medley – first, 100 Backstroke – first), Alaina Riggs (200 Freestyle – second, 100 Breaststroke – first), Regan Rodriguez (100 Butterfly – first, 100 Breaststroke – second), Allison George (200 Individual Medley – third, 100 Backstroke – second), Grace Keller (500 Freestyle – third) and Grace Lego 100 Butterfly – third).
The following Warriors placed in the top three in their respective events: Tyler Regan (500 Freestyle – first, 100 Breaststroke – second), Bryce Rodriguez (100 Butterfly – second, 100 Backstroke – second), Carter Yeomans (100 Freestyle – third, 200 Yard Individual Medley – second), Iven Sandholdt (50 Freestyle – first, 100 Freestyle – second)
The Boys placed first in the 200 Freestyle Relay (Bryce Rodriguez, Carter Yeomen, Iven Sandholdt, & Tyler Regan) and the Ladies placed third in the 200 Freestyle Relay (Cressida Chapman, Gianna Sanders, Malaya Westbrook and Joscelyn Martinez).
The Lady Warriors placed first place in the 400 Freestyle Relay (Hannah Regan, Olivia Ringle, Regan Rodriguez and Alaina Riggs) and second place in the 400 Freestyle Relay (Allison George, Grace Lego, Camille Foster and Grace Keller. The Boys placed third in the 400 Freestyle Relay (Hyrum Nettles, Edgar Llamas, Merrick Lathrop and Timothy Hempel).
The Lady Warriors are a perfect 6-0 in the SYL and the Boys are 5-1 in the SYL. This week the Warriors will be competing at the Kern High School Aquatics Center for the Varsity and Junior Varsity Swim Championships.
— by Ralph Rodriguez
Baseball notches victories at Tulare-Visalia Tourney
Mountain Baseball participated in the Tulare-Visalia Tournament over Spring Break and recorded wins over Tulare Union 15-0 and Corcoran 14-4.
The Warriors had 18 hits overall in the win over Tulare Union, recording zero errors in seven innings.
Cody Urso went 2-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Sam Ciaccio went 3-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs to lead the offense. Other standouts included Chris Turpin going 2-4 with three runs scored and Karson Cimental going 2-4 with a run scored.
Ciaccio got the win on the mound with 13 strikeouts and no earned runs, giving up only three hits pitching overall. Urso was credited with the save in the seventh inning, recording a strikeout.
Against Corcoran, Tehachapi (6-15; 2-6) blew the game wide-open in the third inning with seven runs, never looking back in the double-digit victory.
Cole Nicholas went 2-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Cimental went 2-3 in standout performances. Pitching was Turtle Thomson, going 5 innings with nine strikeouts, no earned runs and only two hits relinquished. Camden Snell picked up the save with a strikeout in an inning of work.
In other tournament games, the Warriors fell to Sanger 7-1 and Tulare Western 10-0.
Last week in league play, the Warriors fell 4-1 to Independence. Thomson and Colton Christy combined for seven strikeouts at pitcher and Urso recorded a double in the defeat.
Golf competing at Kern courses in SYL play
The Warrior golf team has competed on five different golf courses around Kern County this season and is currently in fifth place in the league standings, behind Bakersfield Christian, Independence, Ridgeview and West, with Golden Valley sitting in the sixth place spot.
Athletes on the golf team this year are Liam Alsbury, Joshua Sterk, Jonathan Shugart, Vincent Villanueva, Gabriel Perez, Alan Castaneda, Loki Nordstrom and Devin Jackson.
Full results on the golf team meets to-date will be highlighted in next week’s Tehachapi News.
