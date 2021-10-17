Mountain Volleyball recorded their sixth victory of the league season with a comeback victory over Independence, 21-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16 in SYL action last week.
Aubree Dees led the way for Tehachapi (14-7; 6-2 SYL) with 26 assists, 18 kills, five digs and three aces.
Other leaders included Kaidence Lehman (14 kills, six aces, six digs, two blocks), Sophia Kendrick (eight kills, two aces, two blocks), Annie Loken (four kills, three aces, three blocks), Carly Hayes (three kills, two blocks), Emily Widders (three kills), Faith Rodriguez (nine digs) and Emma Holcomb (12 assists). Justice Dyer also had an ace for the Lady Warriors.
Later in the week, the Lady Warriors also took on Bakersfield Christian and fell in three sets, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21. Dees (11 kills, 10 assists, two blocks), Lehman (four kills, three digs), Loken (four kills), Hayes (three kills, two blocks), Widders (three digs, two aces), Rodriguez (seven digs) and Dyer (six digs) all had strong games for Tehachapi.
The Lady Warriors will conclude their league schedule this week with an away contest at Golden Valley on Tuesday and a home contest against West this Thursday. The home match against the West Vikings will also be senior night. Both matches will start at 6:15 p.m.
Warrior Boosters seeking help from the community
The Tehachapi Warrior Boosters is seeking help from the community to support all Tehachapi High School athletics for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Boosters held a meeting last week and elected new officers, with Maria Curiel (president), Corey Costelloe (vice president) and Monica LaMonte (secretary) running unopposed. There is still an open position for treasurer and team representatives for the majority of sports in the fall and upcoming winter and spring.
Tehachapi High Athletics cannot function without the support of the Booster Club. If you are a parent of a Tehachapi High student athlete, we need you; please get involved and support the One Town – One Team movement!
For more information, please contact via email gowarriors@thsboosters.com, call 661-823-1668 or log onto thsboosters.com. Meetings are held every second Wednesday of the month at the TVRPD Board room located at 490 W. D St. Go Warriors!
Cross Country runs at Ridgeview, Napier takes first for JV girls
Mountain Cross Country traveled off the mountain last week to go to Bakersfield-Ridgeview for the last SYL meet until league finals in November. Many teams were short-handed for the event including Tehachapi, who were without top senior Jose Flores and junior Ashlynn Grimes at the varsity level and Kylee Steele at the JV level. Despite not being at full-strength, the Warriors toed the line on the two-mile and three-mile course and represented their school and community to the best of their ability.
Leading the way for the varsity boys was Colter Grenz (23rd – 19:55), Samuel Torres (23rd – 19:55) and Walker Fleming (25th – 20:55). All three runners showed their future potential by putting up their best runs of the year in a three-mile race, helping Tehachapi to a team score of 97 overall. Other runners for Tehachapi included Osiel Bahena (29th – 23:58) and Donovan Russell (31st – 25:46).
The varsity girls did not have enough runners to register a team score, but still had strong performances from Emily Valdez (8th – 22:12), Anahi Machado (14th – 24:13), Amanda Edwards (15th – 24:15) and Addison Grenz (19th – 24:44). Each Lady Warrior posted their personal best three mile run of the year.
Freshman Eric Swanson (16th – 16:00) was the top runner for the junior varsity Warriors, followed by Wyatt Hester (26th – 17:55) and Frank Garcia (28th – 18:27). The junior varsity Lady Warriors were led by Averee Napier (1st – 15:49), who won over 28 competitors with a fantastic sprint in the last 100 yards of the race to claim victory. Napier was followed by Florence Roldan (7th – 17:28) and Ava Hester (17th – 18:33), with both runners posting their best two mile times this season.
Cross Country will be in action again this Friday, attending the 73rd Mt. San Antonio College Invitational in Walnut, Calif., the largest High School Cross Country meet in the United States. More than 400 high schools from all around the western United States will participate with more than 3,000 runners taking part.
