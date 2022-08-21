KCTAgirlstennis1.jpg

The Tehachapi High Tennis Team was able to participate in the Kern County Tennis Association clinic last week at Bakersfield Racquet Club, joining more than 200 student-athletes from schools throughout Kern County in preparation for the fall season.

 Photo by Jennie Young

Tehachapi High Tennis had a great opportunity to learn and grow last weekend with their participation in the Kern County Tennis Association clinic, aimed at bringing tennis youth together for instruction and fun.

“On behalf of the entire KCTA Board of Directors, we want to thank (all schools for bringing their) girls out today,” said KCTA Board Member Jerry Matthews. “We also want to thank the instructors for their court guidance, Bakersfield Racquet Club and its members for the use of the facility, the volunteers who pitched in today, our growing roster of sponsors, and (BRC tennis pro) Mark Fredriksz for his leadership.”