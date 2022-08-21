Tehachapi High Tennis had a great opportunity to learn and grow last weekend with their participation in the Kern County Tennis Association clinic, aimed at bringing tennis youth together for instruction and fun.
“On behalf of the entire KCTA Board of Directors, we want to thank (all schools for bringing their) girls out today,” said KCTA Board Member Jerry Matthews. “We also want to thank the instructors for their court guidance, Bakersfield Racquet Club and its members for the use of the facility, the volunteers who pitched in today, our growing roster of sponsors, and (BRC tennis pro) Mark Fredriksz for his leadership.”
The event was a huge success, with KCTA reporting a 50 percent increase in attendance from the previous year — more than 220 girls participating overall.
“We enjoyed the day, and we trust that (all) girls had fun and learned a little bit. A large part of our enjoyment was seeing how the girls appreciated the event and treated the facility with respect,” added Matthews.
The Lady Warriors are set to officially begin their season this week with an away match against Bakersfield High this Tuesday and a home match against Ridgecrest-Burroughs this Thursday. First serve in each contest will be at 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball reaches championship bracket at South Tourney
The Lady Warriors started off their season with three victories in the Bakersfield-South Tournament, registering victories over Delano, Kern Valley and Wasco before falling in the championship bracket to McFarland.
Tehachapi (3-2) nearly pulled out a comeback victory over McFarland in a 25-19, 22-25, 17-15 defeat.
Earlier in the tournament, the Lady Warriors defeated Wasco (25-23, 25-18), Kern Valley (25-15, 25-18) and Delano (25-9, 25-11).
Prior to the tournament, Tehachapi dropped their season opener on the road against Burroughs-Ridgecrest, 25-21, 25-12, 25-15.
So far in five games this season, Sophie Schulstad leads the team with 20 kills, seven blocks, followed by Trista Diefenderfer (15 kills, nine aces, nine digs), Sophia Kendrick (11 kills, six aces), Annie Loken (nine kills, nine dig, seven aces, five blocks) and Kadence Lehman (eight kills, seven aces, five digs).
Other leaders include Laura LaMonte (38 assists), Michelle Orellana (35 digs, seven kills, seven aces), MacKenna Chambers (12 assists), Carly Hayes (six kills), Korrie Rodden (11 assists, four digs) and Hannah Weinstein (four digs).
