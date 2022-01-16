It was a rough start for the Warriors against perennial state power Garces Memorial last week in a non-league contest. Despite the loss, Mountain Soccer was able to secure a pair of goals in the second half in an eventual 10-2 defeat.
Evan Pinan and Alesandro Li Manni scored for Tehachapi (0-12), while Brandon Zacarias recorded an assist. Pinan led the team in scoring attempts with four shots on goal.
At keeper, Hairo Rodriguez recorded 17 saves for the Warriors.
Wrestling competes at Apache Tourney in Sanger
Warrior wrestling was back in action this past weekend in Sanger at the Apache Tournament, with a trio of wrestlers turning in strong performances.
Levi Hart took first place in the 145-pound weight class, going 3-0 in his bracket. Also performing well was William Small taking third at the 160-pounds weight class with a 3-1 record. Marques Munoz also had a pair of wins in the 132-pound weight class.
Both the boys and girls wrestling teams will be in action again this weekend at another tournament at Highland High School in Bakersfield.
Boys basketball falls to Rams in non-league contest
Mountain Basketball was able to get in a non-league match-up against Garces last week, but being shorthanded key players due to health and safety protocols and a relentless press by the Rams during the game proved to be too much in a 84-45 defeat.
Tehachapi (5-7) was led by Turtle Thomson, who recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Mitchell added 12 points and Evan Anderson scored six points.
In the junior varsity contest, Tehachapi (5-6) lost 57-30 and was led in scoring by Anthony Cerbantez with 10 points, Jason Garcia with seven points and Samuel Mercado with five points.
The Warriors also fell in defeat in the frosh contest, 30-27. Tehachapi (5-1) led 16-8 at halftime and was up by as much as 10 points in the second half, but a late surge by the Rams handed the Warriors a narrow loss.
Devin Jackson (nine points, eight blocks, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals), Kenny Pitt (eight points, seven rebounds) and Andrew Aguirre (seven points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals) had strong games for the Freshmen Warriors.
