The Lady Warriors had an impressive showing this past week with a pair of league victories over Ridgeview, 9-3 and 14-8.
In the 9-3 victory, Tehachapi (9-9; 4-3 SYL) was led by Claire Schmidt going 3-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, followed by Madilyn Schneider going 2-4 with a homerun, double, two runs scored and RBI, Megan Watt going 2-2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Lindsay Tye going 2-3 with a double, run scored and a RBI. Jannessa Jeffus also recorded double. In the circle, Makinzie Yasumoto went a full seven innings, recording 11 strikeouts.
In the 14-8 win, Schneider went 3-5 with a homerun, double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Desiree Torres went 2-4 with a double, two runs scored and a RBI and Gracie Christy went 2-4 with two runs scored and a RBI. Lily Bonham also had a double for the Lady Warriors and Yasumoto had three strikeouts in the circle pitching.
Tehachapi also competed in the Wasco Tournament this past weekend, going 2-2 overall with victories over Summit Charter Academy 13-2 and Mira Monte 12-1, falling in their final two games to Delano-Chavez 6-2 and Wasco 9-0.
Bonham went 4-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Hoyt went 2-4 with two runs scored, Torres went 2-2 with a runs scored, Allyssa Taylor had three RBIs and Alahna Gil had a double. Torres picked up the win pitching with five total strikeouts against Summit Charter.
In the victory over Mira Monte, Tye went 3-3 with two doubles, a run scored and four RBIs, Taylor went 2-3 with a double, two runs scored and a RBI, Schmidt went 2-3 with a run scored and RBI, Bonham went 2-3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Hoyt went 2-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Jeffus also had a double and run scored and Yasumoto five strikeouts and only one earned run pitching for the Lady Warriors.
In the loss to Delano-Chavez, Jeffus had two doubles to lead the Lady Warrior bats and Yasumoto had four strikeouts pitching in the loss against Wasco.
Mountain Softball will continue their league schedule against Independence, the first contest in Bakersfield on Wednesday, Apr. 20 and the second contest at home on Friday, Apr. 22. First pitch will be at 4 p.m. in both games.
Shadduck takes gold in 100 and 200 meter events at McFarland
The Track and Field team traveled to McFarland this past week to compete in the Gary Adams Invitational.
Tehachapi had a handful of athletes participating, with the boys frosh/soph team taking 10th and the girls frosh/soph earning eighth overall as a team.
In the girls frosh/soph, Claire Shadduck led the way in the 100 meters (13.72) and 200 meters (28.15) with a first place finish in both events and setting new personal records. Giselle Cardenas took seventh in the 400 meters (1.11.97) and fifth in the 800 meters (2:51.66) to set personal records in those events. Florence Perez took fifth in the 300 meter hurdles (1:05.45) while also achieving a personal record.
In the boys frosh/soph, Leo Gonzalez took second in the 110 meter hurdles (18.77), third in the 300 meter hurdles (46.18) and seventh in the long jump (16’ 3”), all personal records. Grant Warner took sixth in the high jump (4’ 8”) and 11th in the long jump (14’ 0”) and Owen Henry also took eighth in the high jump (4’ 2”).
The track and field team will next compete at the Titan Top 16 Invitational on Thursday, April 21 at Bakersfield High.
Tennis nearly defeats West in league finale
The Warriors gave a strong showing to end their team season in SYL play, narrowly falling to Bakersfield-West, 5-4.
Tehachapi (3-15; 0-10 SYL) was able to tie the match at 3-3 after singles play after Calvin Hibbard won at first singles (6-0, 6-2), Tomas Lakostik won at second singles (6-2, 6-2) and Gabe Cardenas won at fifth singles (6-4, 7-5).
Hibbard was able to team up with Diego Hernandez to win at first doubles (2-6, 6-2, 10-3), but the Vikings were able to take close victories at second and third doubles to take the team win.
Earlier in the week, the Warriors fell to Golden Valley 8-1, with Hibbard taking the lone victory at first singles (6-0, 6-0).
Mountain Tennis will move on to the individual league tournament next week, with the varsity competing at Bakersfield Racquet Club and the junior varsity at West High on April 21 and 22.
