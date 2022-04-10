Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 51F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.