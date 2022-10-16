The Lady Warriors secured the league championship last week with a pair of wins over East and North, winning their first league title since the 2017 season.
Tehachapi (14-11; 7-0 SYML) defeated North last Thursday 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-17 in a thrilling comeback win. Standouts included Trista Diefenderfer (10 digs, eight kills, four aces), Annie Loken (eight kills, four blocks) Sophie Shulstad (seven kills, six blocks), Kaidence Lehman (seven digs, six kills), Sophia Kendrick (five aces, four kills), Michelle Orellana (23 digs), Laura LaMonte (18 assists, 16 digs) and Koree Rodden (nine assists, four digs).
The Lady Warriors defeated East earlier in the week 25-19, 25-20, 25-18. Leading the way were Loken (10 kills, five blocks), Diefenderfer (seven kills), Lehman (four kills), Schulstad (four blocks), Orellana (13 digs), LaMonte (13 assists) and MacKenna Chambers (six assists).
Tehachapi can close out an undefeated league season with a victory on the road against West this Tuesday. The Lady Warriors will also be honoring their seniors this Thursday at home against Arvin before entering the CIF Section playoffs next week.
Lady Warrior Tennis wins league title
Mountain Tennis secured their first league championship in over a decade with a 6-3 victory over West last Tuesday.
Tehachapi (15-7; 7-1 SYML) needed a victory over the Vikings to secure the title. In singles, Lindsay Young (8-1), Maddy Richmond (8-6), Ashley Herion (8-6), Paiyton Billings (8-5) were victorious and in doubles, Young / Richmond (8-3) and Anna Boesler / Herion (8-5) won their matches.
Later in the week, the Lady Warriors honored longtime head coach Amy Lang and their seniors in a pre-match ceremony before defeating Arvin 6-3 in a non-league contest. Young (8-5), Richmond (8-3), Herion (8-6), Billings (8-3) won in singles and Young / Richmond (8-3) and Boesler / Billings (8-2) won in doubles.
The Lady Warriors will be participating in a league individual tournament this weekend before entering the playoffs next week.
