The Lady Warriors secured the league championship last week with a pair of wins over East and North, winning their first league title since the 2017 season.

Tehachapi (14-11; 7-0 SYML) defeated North last Thursday 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-17 in a thrilling comeback win. Standouts included Trista Diefenderfer (10 digs, eight kills, four aces), Annie Loken (eight kills, four blocks) Sophie Shulstad (seven kills, six blocks), Kaidence Lehman (seven digs, six kills), Sophia Kendrick (five aces, four kills), Michelle Orellana (23 digs), Laura LaMonte (18 assists, 16 digs) and Koree Rodden (nine assists, four digs).